Shivangi Joshi Looks Adorable In A Wow Top And Cute Skirt And We Want To Pull Her Cheeks

Known for playing the role of Naira Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TV actress Shivangi Joshi has secured her place not in the industry but also in the hearts of her fans with her praise-worthy performance. She has been catching the attention of the viewers not just with her acting prowess but also with her charming personality and fashion choices. Recently, Shivangi took to her Instagram feed sharing a couple of pictures from one of her photoshoots. Dressed in a wow top and cute skirt, the actress looked absolutely adorable. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Shivangi Joshi sported a half cuff-sleeved sweetheart-neckline top, which was accentuated by red and black checkered patterns. She tucked her top into a high-waist black skirt that featured ruffled layers. The broad band type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Begusarai actress went jewellery-free and upped her look with light-pink nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Shivangi sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, pink blush, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Beintehaa actress let loose her heavily curled tresses.

We really liked this outfit of Shivangi Joshi and she looked gorgeous in it. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shivangi Joshi

