Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Aamna Sharif Or Divya Khosla, Whose Red Ethnic Suit Caught Your Attention? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 was all about celebrations and dressing up in their traditional best for Bollywood celebrities. The divas flaunted their pretty ethnic looks. While the other celebs sported lovely suits, Aamna Sharif and Divya Khosla made fashionable splash in red hue. The two ladies got dressed up in different red ethnic suits and impressed us. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find who looked better.

Aamna Sharif In A Red Ethnic Suit

Aamna Sharif sported a quarter-sleeved V-shaped neckline red frock-style kurti, which was accentuated by white zig-zag striped patterns and red and yellow dotted prints. She teamed her kurti with white flared bottoms and completed her look with a pair of printed ivory juttis from the label Ffeetoor. Aamna's ensemble came from Gopi Vaid's collections and she accessorised her look with silver-toned pretty jhumkis. The actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Divya Khosla In A Red Ethnic Suit

Divya Khosla Kumar was decked up in a red sharara suit, which came from the label Shopdrzya by Ridhi Suri. Her flared sharara featured silver stripes and she teamed it with a quarter-sleeved round-collar short kurti. Her kurti was accentuated by intricate golden patterns and she completed her look with a matching dupatta. The diva notched up her look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis and bangles and painted her nails white. She left her mid-parted tresses loose and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by a tiny red bindi, pointed brows, winged eyeliner, pink highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of the actresses. Whose suit did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Aamna Sharif and Divya Khosla Kumar