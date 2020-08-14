Aamna Sharif’s Suit Or Sargun Mehta’s Lehenga, Whose Yellow Outfit Is Ideal For Haldi Ceremony? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

When it comes to weddings, we all pick the best possible outfit for each function. For engagement, usually we opt for a flared gown, lehenga for wedding, saree for reception, and in the same way yellow ensemble for haldi ceremony. Haldi ceremonies are always fun and the most memorable event. Though you can always opt for other colours but yellow is the most ideal colour to wear for the ceremony as it looks in sync with the colour of haldi and looks great in pictures too.

Recently, Indian Television actresses Aamna Sharif and Sargun Mehta gave major fashion goals in their yellow ensembles for upcoming Haldi ceremony. While Aamna looked radiant in her pretty shimmering suit, Sargun, on the other hand, showed flower power in her pretty lehenga. So, let us take a close look at their ensembles and choose the ideal one for ourselves.

Aamna Sharif In A Yellow Suit

Aamna Sharif sported a shimmering dark yellow suit, which came from Puja Nayyar's closet and looked stunning. Her suit consisted of a quarter-sleeved long kurti that was accentuated by shinygolden zig-zag striped patterns and subtle dotted prints. The silver tassel-detailed knotted detailing, added to the fashion quotient. Her kurti featured side slits and she teamed it with matching bottoms. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress completed her look with a plain dupatta and accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned jhumkis and green bangles. Aamna pulled back her sleek highlighted tresses into a low ponytail and spruced up her look with thick brows, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Sargun Mehta In A Yellow Lehenga

Sargun Mehta flaunted an easy-breezy light yellow lehenga, which came from the label Shades by Vidhi. Her lehenga featured a net-layer and was accentuated by blossoming pink and purple floraland green leaves. She teamed her lehenga with a sleeveless plunging-neckline plain black choli and draped a sheer printed dupatta. The Kya Huaa Tera Vaada actress upped her look with a gold-toned necklace that had multi-hued pearl detailing. She let loose her mid-parted sleek highlighted tresses and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and dark pink lip shade.

We really liked these yellow ethnic ensembles of both the actresses. Now, it depends on you, which kind of attire you would want to pick. If you want to keep it light, you can opt for Sargun Mehta's lehenga and if you want to don something heavy, Aamna Sharif's suit is ideal for the occasion. So, whose outfit will you pick? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Aamna Sharif, Sargun Mehta