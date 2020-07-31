Eid-al-Adha 2020: Vidya Balan And Other Divas’ Pretty Kurtis Will Let You Stay Comfy All Day Long Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Eid-al-Adha, also known as Bakr Eid in India, is one of the most special and important festivals, especially for Muslims. This year the festival will be observed from 30 July 2020 to 1 August 2020. They do Eid prayers and most importantly dress their fashionable best for the special day. But since this year, the festival will be celebrated at home due to coronavirus pandemic, dressing up in a heavy designer ensemble doesn't make any sense. But to keep the festive spark and vibe alive, you can pick some easy-breezy pretty kurtis that will let you stay comfy all day long. Take a look at these lovely kurtis of the celebrities for some fashion goals for Eid-al-Adha 2020.

Vidya Balan’s Grey Striped Kurti Vidya Balan has been flaunting a lot of ethnic outfits these days as she is promoting her upcoming film Shakuntala Devi. So, who better can give you fashion goals than this beautiful actress. For the recent e-promotional round, she donned a full-sleeved classic-collar buttoned-down grey kurti, which was accentuated by striped patterns. Styled by Who Wore What When, her flared cotton kurti featured asymmetrical hem and she teamed it with matching striped wide pants. Her ensemble came from the label Organic Hanger and she completed her look with a pair of nude-hued heels. The actress accessorised her look with white-pearl detailed earrings and spruced up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, blue eyeliner, soft blush, and cherry lip shade. Vidya pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat hairdo and looked elegant. Hina Khan’s White Chikankari Kurti Hina Khan sported a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline white kurti, which featured intricate chikankari work and fringe-detailing at the neckline. She teamed her kurti with layered sharara and completed her look with a pretty matching dupatta. Hina's ensemble came from the label Mulmul and she upped her look with a pair of heavy metallic jhumkis and ring. The Hacked actress let loose her mid-parted side-braided tresses and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by pointed brows, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade. Rashami Desai’s Purple Embroidered Kurti Rashami Desai donned a full-sleeved round-collar lovely purple kurti, which was accentuated by intricate white floral embroidered patterns and side slits. She teamed her kurti with embroidered white flared bottoms and completed her look with a pair of black and silver sandals. The Tamas actress' ensemble came from the label Loveable Creations and she notched up her look with a pair of beautiful hoops from Indian Kundan Jewellery and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by a tiny black bindi, pointed brows, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade. Rashami let loose her mid-parted straight tresses. Swara Bhaskar’s Ivory Wrap Kurti Swara Bhaskar was decked up in a quarter-sleeved ivory wrap kurti, which was accentuated by intricate patterns and golden dotted prints. She paired her flared long kurti with matching loose bottoms and draped an equally pretty dupatta over her shoulder. The Rasbhari actress' ensemble came from the label Niiamh and she completed her look with a pair of kolhapuris. Swara accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings from Sanavvi Jewels and let loose her side-parted short tresses. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Aamna Sharif’s Yellow Embroidered Kurti Aamna Sharif was dressed up in a sweetheart-neckline beautiful flared yellow kurti, which was accentuated by pretty white floral embroidered patterns. Her kurti also featured circular flounce on the sleeves that added fashion quotient to her look. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress teamed her kurti with white pants and upped her look with a pair of silver-toned jhumkis. Aamna's outfit came from the label Insha Creations and she enhanced her look with pointed brows and matte light-pink lip shade. She tied her braided tresses into a ponytail and looked wonderful.

So, whose kurti will you pick for Eid-al-Adha 2020? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Vidya Balan, Hina Khan, Swara Bhaskar, Rashami Desai, Aamna Sharif