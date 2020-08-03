Eid-al-Adha 2020: Hina Khan, Rashami Desai And Other Divas Who Treated Us With Fashionable Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Though coronavirus pandemic has restricted us to step outside to meet our friends and relatives, but it couldn't stop the festive vibes within us. On the special occasion of Eid-al-Adha, many Television actresses including Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, Aamna Sharif, and Sanaya Irani left no stone unturned in looking their ethereal best. They took to their Instagram to wish their fans Eid Mubarak in the most fashionable way. So, let us take a look at who wore what and decode their looks.

Hina Khan In A Blue And Green Sharara Suit For the auspicious occasion, Hina Khan opted for a dual-toned sharara suit and the picture of hers in the beautiful outfit was a treat to our eyes. Basically, her sharara was light green in colour and it featured golden striped patterns. She teamed her sharara with a flared sleeved light-blue short kurti, which was accentuated by light green and white floral patterns. The diva completed her look with a sheer dupatta that had subtle prints and a designer cut border. Hina accessorised her look with a pair of metallic jhumkis and few rings. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a half-hairdo and spruced up her look with filled brows, black eyeliner, shiny eye shadow, pink cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade. Aamna Sharif In A Pink Suit Aamna Sharif sported a beautiful pink suit and looked lovely as ever. Her suit consisted of a slit-sleeved sweetheart-neckline kurti, which was accentuated by intricate patterns. She teamed her kurti with a matching pink skirt that featured silver stripes and draped an equally-pretty dupatta over her shoulder. The actress completed her look with a pair of golden heels and upped her look with gold-toned jhumkis and a wrist watch. Aamna left her side-parted tresses loose and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Rashami Desai In A Green Ensemble Rashami Desai was decked up in a pretty green ensemble, which came from the label Style Inn by Richa Ranawat. Her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved V-shaped neckline frock-style kurti that was accentuated by golden patterns and pinstriped checked printed border. She teamed her kurti with a long flared plain skirt and notched up her look with a pair of earrings and a delicate neckpiece. She tied her sleek tresses into a neat hairdo and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and red lip tint. Sanaya Irani In An Ivory Lehenga Sanaya Irani was dressed to impress in an ivory lehenga and looked super stunning in it. Her lehenga was heavily embroidered and she teamed it with an off-shoulder matching choli that featured intricate checked patterns. The actress draped the sheer golden dupatta in modern style and upped her look with minimal jewellery. Sanaya let loose her side-parted curly tresses and enhanced her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lip shade.

So, whose ensemble did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, Aamna Sharif, Sanaya Irani