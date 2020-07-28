Aamna Sharif Flaunts Her Three Saree Looks In The Most Stunning Way, Which One Looked The Best? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

There is no girl in the world who would not want to have a wardrobe full of gorgeous clothes. Well, it's like a dream for us to have dozens of dresses in our fashion wardrobe so that we could flaunt different outfits without repeating it. But guess what there is one woman in the world who doesn't need to see such dreams and that's Komolika aka Aamna Sharif. The actress has numerous outfits and she is all out there flaunting it in the most sizzling way.

Recently, Aamna took to her Instagram feed to share her three saree looks- one was pink, the other was black, and the third one was a blue number. She styled all three sarees in the most stylish way and looked stunning. So, let us take a look at sarees and find which one was the best.

Aamna Sharif In A Pink Saree Aamna Sharif sported a pink saree, which was accentuated by silver-hued dotted prints and golden border with intricate red patterns. She draped the pallu of her saree with thin pleats and teamed her saree with a half-sleeved navy blue blouse. Her blouse featured golden hand-embroidered patterns and she accessorised her look with a pair of white pearl detailed gold-toned jhumkis and heavy choker. Aamna let loose her side-parted highlighted curly tresses and spruced up her look with a tiny black bindi, filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Aamna Sharif In A Black Saree Aamna Sharif was dressed to impress in a sequin black saree and looked gorgeous as ever. The actress draped the thin pallu of her saree in the most stunning way and teamed it with a half-sleeved round-collar grey blouse. Her blouse featured silver striped patterns and she upped her look with a pair of silver-toned long jhumkis that came from the label Alankaara. The diva made a pretty braid at the side and pulled all her highlighted tresses to one side and let them loose. Tiny silver bindi, pointed brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and red matte lip shade elevated her look. Aamna Sharif In A Blue Saree Aamna Sharif was decked up in a midnight blue saree, which was accentuated by designer golden border. She draped the pallu of her saree with minimal pleats and paired it with a loose-sleeved printed orange blouse. The actress also sported a gold-toned pretty waist band that added fashion quotient to her look. She notched up her look with white and red pearl detailed ethnic earrings and pulled her braided tresses to one side and let them loose. Slight contouring marked by tiny bindi, thick brows, black eyeliner, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

So, which saree look of Aamna Sharif did you like the most? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Aamna Sharif