Aamna Sharif’s Gorgeous Silver Crop Top-Skirt Is Ideal For Those Who Have Engagement This Week Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

We have seen Aamna Sharif flaunting her diva side as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 in stunning designer outfits. Well, this diva-like aura of hers is not just on-screen but off-screen too. The actress has been mesmerising us with her royal looks in both ethnic and western outfits on her Instagram feed and giving us major goals for different events. But what she posted recently is really worth-investing in. Lately, Aamna shared a couple of pictures, where she was seen sporting an extremely beautiful silver-hued crop top and skirt. Her ensemble is ideal for those who looking for a unique outfit for their engagement day. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Aamna Sharif was decked up in a lovely silver crop top and skirt, which was designed by Disha Patil. Her high-waist long flared skirt was accentuated by different intricate designs. She teamed her skirt with a sleeveless matching completely-embroidered crop top that featured ruffle-detailing on the sleeves. The Ek Villain actress ditched earrings and instead upped her look with a pretty silver-toned dainty necklace. It was a two-layered neckpiece that featured a red-stone.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Aamna slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft pink blush, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva left her mid-parted sleek highlighted tresses loose and looked fabulous.

We absolutely loved this pretty silver dress of Aamna Sharif. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Aamna Sharif