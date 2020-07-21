Aamna Sharif Flaunts Three Vibrant Kurtis Of Similar Design, Which Colour Would You Like To Pick? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Ever since we have been quarantining at our home due to coronavirus outbreak, TV and Bollywood actress Aamna Sharif has been treating her fans with her gorgeous ethnic and western looks on Instagram. After taking a peek into her fashion wardrobe, one thing we can say with a guarantee is that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress has numerous ethnic suits and we won't be guilty if we steal some from her right away.

Recently, Aamna shared yet another pictures of her ethnic looks in three beautiful kurtis. What left us stunned was that her all three kurtis had absolutely same design. One kurti was of red colour, the other was green coloured, while the third one was a pink number. So, let us take a close look at her all three kurtis and pick the favourite.

Aamna Sharif In A Red Kurti Aamna Sharif was decked up in a quarter-sleeved V-shaped neckline red kurti, which was accentuated by heavily embroidered white floral patterns. Her kurti featured side slits and she teamed it loose white bottoms. Her pants also featured subtle embroidered patterns. She accessorised her look with silver-toned jhumkis and wrapped up her look with filled pointed brows, black eyeliner, and light pink lip shade. The actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted curled tresses. Aamna Sharif In A Green Kurti Aamna Sharif sported a full-sleeved sweetheart-neckline lime green kurti, which was accentuated by heavily embroidered floral patterns. She teamed her kurti with same white embroidered pants and draped a matching white dupatta around her neck. The actress upped her look with a pair of metallic jhumkis and rings. Filled pointed brows, black eyeliner, and light pink matte lip shade rounded out her look. Aamna pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a ponytail. Aamna Sharif In A Pink Kurti Aamna Sharif donned a quarter-sleeved keyhole-neckline dark-pink kurti, which was heavily embroidered like in her other two kurtis. She teamed it up with same white pants and notched up her look with a pair of metallic jhumkis that featured tiny green pearls. Filled pointed brows, highlighted pink cheekbones, and matte pink lip shade elevated her look. The actress made a small puff at the front and left her remaining highlighted tresses loose.

We really liked these vibrant kurtis of Aamna Sharif. What do you think about it? Which one did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Aamna Sharif