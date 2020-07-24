Rashami Desai Oozes Glamour In A Lovely Orange Lehenga And We Can’t Stop Admiring Her Beauty! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

It was just a few days ago when TV actress Rashami Desai left us speechless with her elegant look in white ethnic attire as she unveiled Tamas poster. And now, the actress once again made our jaws drop with her recent beautiful look. She took to her Instagram feed to share a couple of pictures from the sets of Naagin 4. Dressed in a gorgeous orange lehenga, the diva oozed glamour and we couldn't stop admiring her beauty. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Rashami Desai was decked up in a light-orange hued lehenga and looked extremely beautiful. Her lehenga was accentuated by intricate white-hued prints and golden lace border. She teamed her lehenga with an ivory choli, that featured subtle striped patterns and draped an equally-lovely orange dupatta over her head. Her dupatta featured white floral border and she accessorised her look with silver-toned maang tikka, a pair of ethnic earrings, pretty neckpiece, matching bracelets, and ring.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Uttaran actress slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva made pretty braids at the front and let loose her remaining highlighted curls.

We absolutely loved this lehenga of Rashami Desai and she looked like an extremely beautiful Indian bride in it. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Rashami Desai