Rashami Desai Dresses Up In Gorgeous Patiala Suit And Jewellery To Celebrate Rama Navami At Home

Rashami Desai is that one actress in the TV industry, who is leaving absolutely no stone unturned in making memories during her quarantine days. Each day, she is treating her fans with her gorgeous pictures in amazing outfits. As we celebrate Rama Navami today (the 9th and last day of Navaratri), the Uttaran actress took to her Instagram feed to wish her fans. Dressed in a dual-toned Patiala suit with beautiful jewellery, Rashami looked phenomenal. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Rashami Desai exudes desi vibes in a beautiful dual-toned Patiala suit by Komal Sandhu. It was a grey-hued suit, which was accentuated by silver dotted prints and featured glitter golden border. Her jewellery game was also strong. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned long heavy earrings and maang-tikka from the label Urban Mutiyar.

On the makeup front, minimal base marked by slight contouring upped her look. Filled thick brows, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. The Big Boss 13 contestant tied her sleek tresses into a neat hairdo and looked elegant.

Rashami Desai looked like a diva in her Patiala suit and gorgeous jewellery. So, what do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Rashami Desai

