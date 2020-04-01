Rashami Desai Shares Benefits Of Staying At Home As She Poses With Her Family In Ethnic Attire Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

While people are panicking due to state-imposed lockdown (because of coronavirus pandemic), it's TV actress Rashami Desai who has been inspiring them with her Instagram moments every single day. She has not just been treating her fans with her quarantine pictures in gorgeous outfits but has also been motivating them with inspirational quotes. Recently, the Uttaran actress shared another set of pictures, where she is seen sporting a beautiful ethnic gown while posing with her mother and friends and trust us, it really made our day! So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Rashami Desai sported a sleeveless V-shaped neckline ivory ethnic gown, which was accentuated by beautiful white-hued floral patterns and red and golden heavily embellished border. The corset-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress upped her ethnic look with a gold-toned choker neckpiece and white-hued nail paint.

On the makeup front, minimal base marked by slight contouring spruced up her look. Filled brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and maroon lip shade rounded out her look. Rashami pulled up her poofy tresses into a dramatic hairdo while the side-parted bangs framed her face.

This time, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant captioned her pictures sharing the benefits of staying at home. She captioned the first picture (the picture with her mom) as, 'What I love the most about staying home because of self-quarantine is who I share it with. Maa. Tell me how's your quarantine time going with your fam?' While her second picture (with her friends) said, 'There are friends, there is family and then there are friends that become family. Truly grateful to have such beautiful souls around me! Tag that one friend you did wana meet first, post this quarantine time?'

Well, it's crystal clear that Rashami Desai is keeping it calm and making memories during these quarantine days and she is also motivating us to stay positive. Meanwhile, do not forget to share your opinions on her gorgeous attire.

Pic Credits: Rashami Desai

