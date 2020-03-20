Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai’s Blue-Hued Refreshing Floral Dress Is A Perfect Summer-Wear Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it on acting or fashion front, Rashami Desai is one of the top actresses in the TV industry, who has absolutely left us awestruck. With her eye-catching outfits, she has been giving major fashion goals to all the ladies out there . Recently, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed, where she is seen sporting a beautiful blue-hued floral outfit, which looked refreshing and a perfect summer-wear. So, let us take a close look at her dress and decode it.

So, Rashami Desai donned a quarter-sleeved round-collar light blue-hued ankle-length flared dress, which was accentuated by beautiful and refreshing pink florals. Her A-line ensemble also featured a brown-hued border while a thin blue-hued strap on her bodice added structure to her attire. She completed her look with blue-hued printed juttis and accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned anklet and blue earrings that featured tassels. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress upped her look with pastel-blue nail paint.

On the makeup front, minimal base marked by thick brows and pink lip shade spruced up her look while the oversized reflectors added stylish quotient. The Uttaran actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low bun.

So, what do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Rashami Desai

