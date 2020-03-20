ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai’s Blue-Hued Refreshing Floral Dress Is A Perfect Summer-Wear

    By
    |

    Be it on acting or fashion front, Rashami Desai is one of the top actresses in the TV industry, who has absolutely left us awestruck. With her eye-catching outfits, she has been giving major fashion goals to all the ladies out there . Recently, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed, where she is seen sporting a beautiful blue-hued floral outfit, which looked refreshing and a perfect summer-wear. So, let us take a close look at her dress and decode it.

    So, Rashami Desai donned a quarter-sleeved round-collar light blue-hued ankle-length flared dress, which was accentuated by beautiful and refreshing pink florals. Her A-line ensemble also featured a brown-hued border while a thin blue-hued strap on her bodice added structure to her attire. She completed her look with blue-hued printed juttis and accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned anklet and blue earrings that featured tassels. The Dil Se Dil Tak actress upped her look with pastel-blue nail paint.

    On the makeup front, minimal base marked by thick brows and pink lip shade spruced up her look while the oversized reflectors added stylish quotient. The Uttaran actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low bun.

    So, what do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Rashami Desai

    ALSO READ: Malaika Arora Glams Up In A Shimmery Dual-Toned Bodycon Gown And We Couldn't Take Our Eyes Off Her!

    READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION

    More CELEBRITY FASHION News

    Story first published: Friday, March 20, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue