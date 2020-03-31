Rashami Desai Shines Bright In One-Shoulder Yellow Mini Dress And It Made Our Quarantine Day Better! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Rashami Desai is one of our favourite actresses in the TV industry. She has not only impressed us with her brilliant acting prowess but also stole our hearts with her charming personality and gorgeous looks. As state-imposed lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak has made our lives a little boring, it's Rashami, who has been treating us with her pretty looks to make our quarantine days better. Recently, Dil Se Dil Tak actress shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed, where she is shining bright in a yellow mini dress. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

So, Rashami Desai sported a one-shoulder yellow body-hugging mini dress. She completed her look with a pair of pointed golden stilettos. The Uttaran actress accessorised her look with hand-made multi-hued hoops that featured drop detailing. She further upped her look with golden nail paint. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, blue kohl, blue eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and dark-pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant pulled back her side-parted tresses into a neat low bun.

Rashami not just treated her fans with her wow pictures but also motivated them with inspirational quotes on how to stay strong during these difficult days. She captioned the first picture (where she is seen posing between the plants) as, 'You and I are more more then friends now a days. We are like a really small gang'. The actress captioned the second picture (where she is seen sitting on a ball-structured outdoor stool) as, 'Laugh at silly things, make great memories, Wake up everyday and feel the magic, And most importantly, Stay happy, stay strong.' While her last picture says, 'When life shuts the door, Take your time, Do your makeover, Open the door again, And start again. PS: every difficult situation will bring you new opportunities'.

So, what do you think about her outfit? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Rashami Desai

