Rashami Desai Is A Sight To Behold In A White Ethnic Attire In Tamas Poster And We’re Speechless!
Rashami Desai is one of the finest actresses in the TV industry. From her role as Tapasya in Uttaran to Shalaka in Naagin season 4, the actress has always been loved and appreciated for her powerful performances in the daily soaps. And now she is all set to nail her upcoming project titled Tamas, where she will be seen opposite Adhvik Mahajan. The look and motion poster of the film has already been released on the internet and Rashami's elegant look from the poster has been doing rounds on the internet. Dressed in a white ethnic outfit, the diva was a sight to behold. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
So, Rashami Desai sported an off-white ethnic suit and looked beautiful as ever. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved round-collar kurti, which was accentuated by intricate golden prints. She teamed her kurti with a plain white dupatta and draped it over her head. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned metallic jhumkis that complemented her look.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Rashami slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, mascara, dark-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The actress pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a hairdo and looked pretty.
Talking about the film, Rashami wrote, 'During these testing times we have faced isolation, loneliness & even desperation. But life always finds a way. Relationships can develop in the unlikeliest of places and when you least expect them. This is a story of one such relationship made all by heart for the heart. Please give your Love guys. Releasing 5pm, 7-7-2020 on @humaramovie'.
Rashami Desai literally took our breath away with her elegant look in ethnic. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Rashami Desai