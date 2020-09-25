Rashami Desai Or Aamna Sharif, Whose Floral Kurti Will You Choose To Flaunt This Navaratri? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

TV actresses Rashami Desai and Aamna Sharif have been inspiring us constantly with their beautiful western as well as ethnic looks on Instagram. But their recent posts are absolutely worth-noticing because this time the divas have Navaratri 2020 fashion goals for us. The two sported pretty floral kurtis and caught our attention. While Rashami slayed it in a white kurti, Aamna, on the other hand, sported a lime-green number. So, let us take a close look at their kurtis and find whose ensemble look prettier.

Rashami Desai In A White Floral Kurti

Rashami Desai was decked up in a quarter-sleeved keyhole-neckline long white kurti, which came from the label Insha Creations. Styled by Nidhi Kurda Khurana, her kurti was accentuated by intricately embroidered chikankari work and multi-hued floral prints on the sleeves and at the hem. The actress wore her kurti as a one-piece but you can team it with churidar bottoms. The Naagin actress accessorised her look with multi-hued funky earrings and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and red lip tint. Rashami left her side-parted highlighted curly tresses loose.

Aamna Sharif In A Lime-Green Floral Kurti

Aamna Sharif sported a quarter-sleeved sweetheart-neckline lime-green kurti, which was accentuated by white embroidered patterns. She teamed her kurti with equally pretty white bottoms that featured a lace border. Aamna's ensemble also came from Insha Creations and she completed her look with a pair of ivory juttis from The Cinderella Story. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress upped her look with gold-toned chandelier earrings from Amreli. She let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and wrapped up her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

So, whose kurti did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Rashami Desai, Aamna Sharif