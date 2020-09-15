Karishma Tanna’s Midi Or Aamna Sharif’s Anarkali, Whose Blue Floral Attire Is More Cheerful? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Florals being our favourite prints, always catches our attention. Well, not only florals enhances one's look but also gives out fresh and positive vibes.. Be it a mini dress, a full-length ensemble, ethnic suit, or a saree, you know you can always count on florals to help you nail any look.

Recently, TV actresses Karishma Tanna and Aamna Sharif too flaunted their pretty looks in blue floral ensembles. While Karishma opted for a midi dress, Aamna, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in her anarkali suit. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode the ensembles.

Karishma Tanna In A Blue Floral Midi

Karishma Tanna was decked up in a loose-sleeved plunging-neckline blue midi dress, which came from the label Appapop. Her dress was accentuated by multi-hued floral patterns and a short slit at the hem. The matching band-type knotted belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and rings. The Sanju actress let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, curled lashes, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

Aamna Sharif In A Blue Floral Anarkali

Aamna Sharif donned a full-sleeved round-collar long flared sky-blue anarkali, which featured blossoming rose pink digital printed floral patterns. She teamed her anarkali with matching churidar bottoms and draped a net-fabric dupatta around her bodice. Her ensemble came from the label Drzya by Ridhi Suri. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress upped her look with a pair of metallic jhumkis, bangles, and rings. She let loose her mid-parted highlighted curly tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

So, whose floral ensemble did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Karishma Tanna, Aamna Sharif