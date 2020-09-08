Aamna Sharif, Divya Khosla Kumar, And Hina Khan Show Us The Yellow Power With Their Yellow Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Was it a coincidence or is it true the colour yellow is ruling the fashion trends? One of the most radiant and cheerful hues, yellow hue can never go out of fashion. However, these days, the Indian film actresses are truly loving this bright sunshine colour. Recently, Divya Khosla Kumar, Aamna Sharif, and Hina Khan showed us the yellow power with their different outfits. We have decoded their outfits for some yellow hue inspiration.

Courtesy: Aamna Sharif's Instagram

Aamna Sharif's Yellow Suit

Aamna Sharif made a yellow splash recently with her traditional suit. She wore a suit that came from the label, Drzya by Ridhi Suri. It was a gorgeous plain colour suit with a slit neckline and textured bodice with subtle embellished details. Her kurta was full-sleeved with silver embroidery on the sleeve ends and she paired it with trousers pyjama that complemented her kurta. The plain yellow dupatta went well with her suit and she paired her ensemble with white-patterned juttis. She wore an elaborate pair of oxidised jhumkis to up her look and dark shades also spruced up her avatar. The makeup was contoured with pink lip shade. Aamna Sharif let her side-parted highlighted tresses loose and that completed her look.

Courtesy: Divya Khosla Kumar's Instagram

Divya Khosla Kumar's Yellow Lehenga

While weddings have certainly taken a bit of a backseat ever since the pandemic, you can always select outfits for the post-pandemic weddings. Divya Khosla Kumar has a yellow inspiration for us. She wore a lehenga designed by Astha Narang and looked beautiful. Her lehenga was accentuated by floral embroidery and she teamed it with a light net dupatta that was yellow in colour and featured floral accents at the border. She wore a statement cocktail ring and neckpiece that came from the label, Azotiique by Varun Raheja. The floral-cut jewels and pearl-detailed jewellery of hers are definitely on our wishlist. The makeup was highlighted by pink touches and the gajra-adorned bun rounded out her avatar. She was styled by Eshaa Amiin.

Courtesy: Hina Khan's Instagram

Hina Khan's Yellow Skirt-Top Set

This Sunday, Hina Khan gave us a yellow update with her skirt and top set. She inspired us with her gorgeous outfit that we felt was perfect for sojourns. She wore a sleeveless yellow top with lace trimming and paired it with a wrap-around yellow midi skirt that featured a side slit and white-toned floral accents. She teamed her ensemble with wicker sandals and accessorised her look with white-toned studs and a coral-hued stones bracelet. The makeup was highlighted by pink cheekbones and vibrant pink lip shade. The middle-parted highlighted ponytail was tied with a ribbon and that completed her look.

We liked Aamna Sharif's yellow outfit the most. Whose yellow outfit did you love the most? Let us know that.