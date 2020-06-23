Hina Khan Keeps Her Fashion Game Strong In Her Upcoming Film Unlock The Haunted App Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

TV-turned-Bollywood actress Hina Khan has been riding high on success. After receiving great response from the audience for her digital films Damaged 2 and Hacked, the actress is all set for her new release titled, Unlock: The Haunted App. The film will premiere on June 27 on Zee5 and it will also star Kushal Tandon, Aditi Arya, and Rishabh Sinha. The makers have unveiled its teaser today.

Whatever the script might be, the two things, which Hina's films promise her audience are her goosebumps-giving performance and her fashionable looks. In her new film's teaser too, Hina is seen nailing her gorgeous looks in stunning outfits. So, let us take a look at some of her outfits and decode it.

Hina Khan In A Golden Dress Hina Khan sported a half-sleeved plunging-neckline sequin golden dress and looked stunning. She accessorised her look with a chain and a green-stone detailed pendant neckpiece. We liked her hairstyle also. The fringes suited her well and she let loose her remaining highlighted curly tresses. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, soft blush, and nude lip shade spruced up her look. Hina Khan In A White Tee, Shorts And Shrug Hina Khan's this outfit is what anyone can nail without much effort and it looks sophisticated also. She donned a round-collar plain classic white tee and teamed it with light-blue denim shorts. The diva layered her outfit with a quarter-sleeved open-front midnight blue-hued long shrug. She pulled back her fringe-detailed tresses into a ponytail and wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade. Hina Khan In A Red Dress In one of scene, Hina Khan was seen in a party, for which she was decked up in a full-sleeved red-hued ensemble. Her body-hugging shiny-fabric dress featured intricate black patterns. The actress left her mid-parted side-braided curly tresses loose and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and red lip shade.

We really liked these outfits of Hina Khan and also her different hairstyles. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Hina Khan, ZEE5