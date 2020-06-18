Just In
- 1 hr ago Autistic Pride Day (18 June): Dietary And Sensory Tips To Care For Children With Autism
-
- 1 hr ago 12 Powerful Ways To Please Lord Shani And Seek His Blessings
- 2 hrs ago Mindy Kaling Celebrates Pride Month Fashionably With Her Cute Rainbow Dress
- 2 hrs ago Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Static Hair
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Pawan Munjal Invests In Automobile Repair & Service Solution Start-Up GoMechanic
- Movies The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh Refutes Reports Of Resuming Shoot & Sonu Sood Gracing The Show!
- Finance FM Sitharaman Unveils Details On Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan For Migrant Workers
- News Indian troops on border duty carry arms: Jaishankar to Rahul Gandhi
- Sports Kraigg Brathwaite keen to follow Desmond Haynes' advice in England
- Technology Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, Redmi 8A Dual Gets Another Price Hike In India
- Travel 6 Reasons Why You Must Visit Karnataka This Monsoon!
- Education QS World University Rankings 2021: Top Indian Universities
Hina Khan Will Inspire You To Step Out In The Rain With Her Stylish Monsoon Look
Hina Khan is fashionable and her recent picture on Instagram inspired us to step out in the rain. The actress looked amazing and cute as a button in her dress, which we so loved. She captioned the picture as, 'You are always welcome, under my Umbrella ☔️'. Her look was fresh and we have decoded her attire for you.
So, the Hacked actress wore a dress that was monsoon-perfect and blue in colour. Her dress was half-sleeved and featured a v-neckline. Splashed in a dark blue hue, Hina Khan's dress was accentuated by colourful quirky patterns. It was a cute dress that Hina paired with a pair of pink-hued sandals that colour-blocked her dress.
While she kept her look jewellery-free, her main accessory was the umbrella that was translucent and featured nature-inspired patterns, which were colourful. It was a stunning umbrella and Hina also wore a purple hairband bandana that kept her ponytail impeccable. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The subtle kohl upped her look.
So, what do you think about Hina Khan's attire and look? Let us know that.