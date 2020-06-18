Hina Khan Will Inspire You To Step Out In The Rain With Her Stylish Monsoon Look Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Hina Khan is fashionable and her recent picture on Instagram inspired us to step out in the rain. The actress looked amazing and cute as a button in her dress, which we so loved. She captioned the picture as, 'You are always welcome, under my Umbrella ☔️'. Her look was fresh and we have decoded her attire for you.

So, the Hacked actress wore a dress that was monsoon-perfect and blue in colour. Her dress was half-sleeved and featured a v-neckline. Splashed in a dark blue hue, Hina Khan's dress was accentuated by colourful quirky patterns. It was a cute dress that Hina paired with a pair of pink-hued sandals that colour-blocked her dress.

While she kept her look jewellery-free, her main accessory was the umbrella that was translucent and featured nature-inspired patterns, which were colourful. It was a stunning umbrella and Hina also wore a purple hairband bandana that kept her ponytail impeccable. The makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The subtle kohl upped her look.

So, what do you think about Hina Khan's attire and look? Let us know that.