Karishma Tanna Or Surbhi Jyoti, Whose Cool Red Number Will You Pick For Upcoming Weekend Party? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Weekend is around the corner and it's time to prep up for the fun party. Anticipating a party also comes with a lot of confusion especially for women because they are sometimes stuck on what to wear. Even after having a bunch of clothes in our fashion wardrobe, we still want something new and stunning that would make us stand out from the crowd in the party. Well, if you have already played with your little black dress and the floral co-ords in last parties, how about flaunting cool red numbers this time?

Recently, TV actresses Karishma Tanna and Surbhi Jyoti took to their Instagram feeds to share a few pictures, where they were seen dressed in their party-perfect red outfits. While Karishma slayed in a red dotted dress, Surbhi exuded ultra-cool vibes in her printed hoodie. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and find the ideal one for ourselves.

Karishma Tanna In A Red Dotted Dress

Karishma Tanna was decked up in a sleeveless body-hugging dress, which came from the label Appapop. Her pretty midi dress was accentuated by red dotted prints and ruffled hem that added stylish quotient to her look. She teamed her dress with a pair of white sneakers and accessorised her look with a pendant neckpiece and ring. The Sanju actress let loose her side-parted layered tresses and spruced up her look with thick brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

Surbhi Jyoti In A Red Printed Hoodie

Surbhi Jyoti sported a cuff-sleeved crop red hoodie, which was accentuated by blossoming green and white floral prints. Her hoodie had an attached cap that she wore over her head and looked ultra-cool. The Qubool Hai actress paired her hoodie with light blue denim hot pants. Her outfit came from the label Ajio and Replay India. She let loose her side-parted sleek tresses and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, shimmering eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

So, whose red outfit will you pick for upcoming party? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Karishma Tanna, Surbhi Jyoti