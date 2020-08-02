Surbhi Jyoti’s Beautiful Red Bridal Lehenga Is All You Need To Get Good Photographs At Your Wedding Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Known for her portrayal of Zoya In Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3, Surbhi Jyoti has constantly been treating her fans with her gorgeous looks on Instagram. It was just a few days ago when the actress mesmerised us with her beautiful bridal look in a peach lehenga as she turned bride of the month for the Wedding Vows magazine. And now she has come up with another bridal look to give fashion inspiration to all brides-to-be. Decked up in a pretty red lehenga, Surbhi looked stunning as ever. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Surbhi Jyoti gave major wedding fashion goals in her extremely beautiful red lehenga, which came from the designer Payal Keyal's The White Mughals Collection. It was a heavily embellished lehenga that was accentuated by intricate pretty patterns. She teamed her lehenga with a quarter-sleeved plunging-neckline pretty matching choli and draped a sheer red dupatta over her head that featured subtle patterns and embellished border. Her jewellery-game was also strong and it came from the label Raabta by Rahul Luthra. The diva accessorised her look with a gold-toned maang-tikka, a pair of earrings, a nath, red-stone detailed heavy choker, a plunging necklace, and a big floral ring.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Surbhi slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, tiny red bindi, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip shade spruced up her look. The actress pulled back her mid-parted highlighted tresses into a half-hairdo and let the remaining ones loose. The products of her makeup came from Forever52 India brand and her makeup, hair, and styling was done by Neha Adhvik Mahajan.

We really loved this lehenga of Surbhi Jyoti and this lehenga of hers is what you should bookmark, as it will help you in getting good candid photographs at your wedding.

What do you think about this bridal look Of Surbhi Jyoti and her lehenga? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Surbhi Jyoti