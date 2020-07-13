Naagin Actress Surbhi Jyoti Exudes Diva Vibes In A Heavily Embellished Peach Orange Bridal Lehenga Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Known for her portrayal of Zoya in Qubool Hai, Surbhi Jyoti is among the rare actresses in the TV industry whose Instagram feed is as interesting to watch as her brilliant acting in daily soaps. The actress is very active in fashion photoshoots and the lockdown gave her many more opportunities to show her fashion enthusiasm. Recently, Surbhi turned bride of the month for the Wedding Vows magazine and had an extremely beautiful photoshoot in traditional outfit. Dressed in a heavily embellished peach-orange bridal lehenga, the Naagin actress looked like a diva. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, for the photoshoot, Surbhi Jyoti was dressed in a peach-orange voluminous lehenga by Reynu Taandon, which was accentuated by golden embellished patterns and subtle red-hued accents too. Styled by Neha Adhvik Mahajan, she teamed her gorgeous lehenga with a full-sleeved plunging-neckline heavily embellished golden choli and draped a peach-orange sheer dupatta over her head. Her dupatta featured dotted prints and her jewellery game was also very strong. The Ishqbaaaz actress accessorised her look with a gold-toned maang tikka with matha patti, round nath, orange-pearl detailed drop earrings, heavy choker, bangles, and ring bracelets from the label, Vbhushan. She painted her nails with silver lacquer.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Surbhi sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, curled lashes, neutral-toned shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and matte pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her mid-parted highlighted tresses into a low bun and adorned it with a pretty white mogra.

We really liked this lehenga of Surbhi Jyoti and it's ideal for all soon-to-be brides. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Surbhi Jyoti