ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Naagin Actress Surbhi Jyoti Exudes Diva Vibes In A Heavily Embellished Peach Orange Bridal Lehenga

    By
    |

    Known for her portrayal of Zoya in Qubool Hai, Surbhi Jyoti is among the rare actresses in the TV industry whose Instagram feed is as interesting to watch as her brilliant acting in daily soaps. The actress is very active in fashion photoshoots and the lockdown gave her many more opportunities to show her fashion enthusiasm. Recently, Surbhi turned bride of the month for the Wedding Vows magazine and had an extremely beautiful photoshoot in traditional outfit. Dressed in a heavily embellished peach-orange bridal lehenga, the Naagin actress looked like a diva. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, for the photoshoot, Surbhi Jyoti was dressed in a peach-orange voluminous lehenga by Reynu Taandon, which was accentuated by golden embellished patterns and subtle red-hued accents too. Styled by Neha Adhvik Mahajan, she teamed her gorgeous lehenga with a full-sleeved plunging-neckline heavily embellished golden choli and draped a peach-orange sheer dupatta over her head. Her dupatta featured dotted prints and her jewellery game was also very strong. The Ishqbaaaz actress accessorised her look with a gold-toned maang tikka with matha patti, round nath, orange-pearl detailed drop earrings, heavy choker, bangles, and ring bracelets from the label, Vbhushan. She painted her nails with silver lacquer.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Surbhi sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, curled lashes, neutral-toned shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and matte pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva pulled back her mid-parted highlighted tresses into a low bun and adorned it with a pretty white mogra.

    We really liked this lehenga of Surbhi Jyoti and it's ideal for all soon-to-be brides. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Surbhi Jyoti

    More SURBHI JYOTI News

    Story first published: Monday, July 13, 2020, 13:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue