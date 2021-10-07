Navratri 2021: Shraddha Kapoor, Sandeepa Dhar, And Other Divas Will Inspire You To Wear A Yellow Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Navratri 2021 starts today and we know that you would all want to dress up in your fashionable best. However, instead of picking up some random outfit, we suggest you wear the outfit according to the colour of the day. Today, because the day of Pratipada falls on Thursday, the Navratri colour of the day is yellow and this bright hue signifies joy and optimism - the fresh beginnings. So, you can celebrate the Navratri colour with your outfit. If you are looking for inspiration, we have you sorted. Shraddha Kapoor, Sandeepa Dhar, and other divas are here to inspire you to wear the colour yellow with their gorgeous outfits. We have curated 3 gorgeous sarees and 3 awesome kurta sets for you.

Photographer Courtesy: Rishabh Kumar Photography

1. Dia Mirza's Yellow Kalamkari Saree

If you are a saree connoisseur, you can opt for a saree like Dia Mirza's. Understated and a part of sustainable clothing, Dia was a vision in this saree. Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, this saree celebrates artisans and sustainable clothing. Made out from handwoven silk (woven in Benaras), this saree boasts hand-painted kalamkari work done by artisans from Sri Kalahasthi using organic colours. The green nature-inspired tones absolutely accentuated the saree, designed by Archana Jaju. She paired her saree with a green half-sleeved blouse that went well with her saree. She kept her look minimal with a gold choker and a bangle. The makeup was highlighted by pink tones and glossy eye shadow. The softly-curled tresses rounded out her look. This is the ideal saree for the first day of Navratri, which is about yellow hue.

Photographer Courtesy: Deep Panchal

2. Sandeepa Dhar's Yellow Zardozi Suit

Want to wear something yellow but light and fun, and also festive then this kurta set sported by Sandeepa Dhar is ideal for you. Styled by Shruti Birla, this yellow suit comes from the label, Pink City By Sarika. Her attire featured a long three-quarter-sleeved kurta accentuated by zardozi threadwork and she teamed it with matching yellow palazzos. The Heropanti actress paired her ensemble with golden embellished juttis from the House of Juttis. She accessorised her look with a nose stud. She also sported a pair of intricate gold earrings that came from Just Jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and subtle smokey kohl. The side-parted wavy tresses completed her ethnic look.

Photographer Courtesy: E S H A A N G I R R I

3. Raashii Khanna's Yellow Embellished Saree

For her sister's engagement, the Tholi Prema actress Raashii Khanna wore a yellow embellished saree that featured striped border. Her saree was designed by Anita Dongre and she paired her saree with a complementing halter back with a knotted back. She was styled by Nithisha Sriram and pulled off her saree confidently. So, if you want to dress up a bit and break the cycle of wearing regular clothes, this is the saree you should sport. She accessorised her look with blooming Orb drop earrings and festive light cuff from Suhani Pittie's label. She also flaunted a bird-inspired ring. For those who love to wear jewellery, here are some minimal and festive jewellery goals for you. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and subtle kohl with pink eye shadow. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Neha Chandrakant

4. Deepika Padukone's Yellow-Gold Kurta Set

If embellishments are what you are looking for in your attire, this kurta set sported by Deepika Padukone on one of the occasions is ideal for you. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, her kurta set was designed by Sabyasachi and it featured a long boat-neck kurta with full sleeves that was beautifully embellished and she teamed it with a pair of matching pyjamis and a dupatta. Deepika wore deep golden glittering sandals that went well with her attire. She carried a black velvet potli bag with her. The Piku actress upped her look with statement emerald earrings. Her makeup was highlighted by muted-pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and smokey kohl. The middle-parted bun completed her look.

Photographer Courtesy: Sheldon Santos

5. Shraddha Kapoor's Mustard-Yellow Floral Saree

Want to add something fun and festive to your Navratri wardrobe then this is the saree for you. Designed by Arpita Mehta and styled by Namrata Deepak, this impeccably-tied saree was well-pleated and featured silver-toned floral accents with mirror-work and tassles. Her sleeveless blouse was equally elaborate and also highlighted the craftsmanship. The Haider actress notched up her look with shimmering gold bangles and a striking maangtikka. She carried a golden checked potli bag with her. The makeup was marked by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and soft golden eye shadow with kohl. The wavy tresses rounded out her look.

Picture Source: Instagram

6. Aamna Sharif's Yellow Floral Suit

The Roohi actress, Aamna Sharif looked gorgeous in her yellow kurta set, which she wore recently. Perfect for those, who want to keep it simple and stylish, this kurta set of hers was designed by Sureena Chowdhri. It was a cotton sunshine-yellow kurta set that she flaunted and Aamna upped the look with a yellow dupatta with white-hued floral details. She also opted for stunning earrings, which elevated her style quotient. Her Royal Pret chandbali studded with heritage Polki and emeralds came from the label, Mehrise. The makeup was marked by pink tones and subtle kohl and sleek highlighted middle-parted tresses completed her look.

So, whose yellow-hued festive attire did you like the most and want to ace this Navratri? Let us know that in the comment section.