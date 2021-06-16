ENGLISH

    Aamna Sharif’s Bright Yellow Co-ords And Powder-Blue Lehenga Will Refresh Your Mood In Seconds

    By
    |

    Aamna Sharif is an active social media user and her Instagram game has always been impressive. If you scroll through her feed, you won't find a way to stop and get out of her profile as her stunning pictures will keep you engaged for a long time. Her ravishing pictures and gorgeous looks screams fashion and style goals. However, her latest pictures not just inspired us fashionably but also refreshed our mood with eye-soothing hues. She sported bright yellow co-ords and powder-blue lehenga and caught all our attention. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it.

    Aamna Sharif In Bright Yellow Co-ords

    Aamna Sharif sported bright yellow co-ords, which was intricately embroidered and featured flower-shaped cut-outs. The set consisted of an off-shoulder full-sleeved crop top and matching high-waist mini skirt. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned chain neckpiece and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, and nude lip shade. The Ek Villain actress let loose her mid-parted straight highlighted tresses and looked wonderful.

    Aamna Sharif In Powder-Blue Lehenga

    Aamna Sharif was dressed to slay it in a powder-blue lehenga, which was accentuated by white intricate prints and embroidered striped patterns. The border of her lehenga was enhanced by embroidered lace work. She teamed her lehenga with a half-sleeved plunging-neckline matching choli and draped a matching embroidered sheer dupatta around her bodice. The actress upped her look with delicate gold-toned chandelier earrings and let loose her mid-parted curled locks. Filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, brown eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lipstick, elevated her look.

    So, what do you think about these outfits of Aamna Sharif? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Aamna Sharif

    Comments

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, 10:00 [IST]
