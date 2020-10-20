Navratri 2020: Taapsee Pannu, Karisma Kapoor, And Other Divas Inspire Us With Traditional Suits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

With Navratri festivities in the air, we are always looking forward to wearing something unique and traditional best. However, some of us want to keep it simple and opt for traditional outfits like good old salwar kameezes. Roshni Chopra, Karisma Kapoor, Aamna Sharif, Taapsee Pannu, and Varshita Thatavarthi gave us salwar suit goals. So, let's decode their ethnic ensembles for Navratri 2020 and find our favourite pick.

Courtesy: Roshni Chopra's Instagram

Roshni Chopra's Ivory And Gold Ethnic Suit

Chanderi is one of our favourite and most demanded fabrics of this year and Roshni Chopra exuded elegance with her ivory and gold traditional suit. Designed by Sureena Chowdhri, she wore by ivory silk Chanderi embroidered kurta set. She wore a collared kurta and palazzo pants, which she teamed with a matching dupatta. Her ensemble was accentuated by intricately-done gold embroidery. She paired her attire with colourful juttis with Vareli Bafna Designs. The gold and gemstone neckpiece and gold earrings upped her look. The makeup was enhanced by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and soft kohl. The green bindi upped her avatar and the side-parted ponytail completed her look.

Courtesy: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's Red Floral Suit

Karisma Kapoor looked amazing in her outfit and if you want to wear something fresh and floral this is the outfit for you. The actress won us with her kurta set, which was red-hued and accentuated by floral accents dipped in a yellow hue and featured green leaves pattern. The actress also paired her kurta with white-hued palazzo pants and she also wore a plain red dupatta that was accentuated by gold-toned gota. She wore red glass bangles and a watch to enhance her look. Karisma Kapoor also wore small hoops and the makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and a red bindi. The middle-parted hairdo rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Aamna Sharif's Instagram

Aamna Sharif's Yellow Suit

Aamna Sharif made a strong case for the yellow colour, which we think is the ultimate festive hue. She wore a salwar suit, which came from Drzya by Ridhi Suri. Her ensemble was splashed in a yellow hue and it consisted of a long kurta that was quarter-sleeved with embellished details and textured bodice. She teamed it with a pair of matching pyjamas. She also paired her ensemble with a lemon yellow dupatta that was subtly-done. She wore dark blue bangles and heavy oxidised silver jhumkis, which were intricately-done and spruced up her avatar. She also elevated her look with square-shaped dark shades. The light pink lip shade upped her avatar and she completed her look with sleek side-swept highlighted tresses.

Courtesy: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram

Taapsee Pannu's Green Suit

Taapsee Pannu wore a green-hued suit on her birthday but her suit is something that you could wear for Navratri. It was a gorgeous understated suit that was accentuated by pink floral accents. Her matching green dupatta was also subtly done with pink accents. The actress looked graceful and she spruced up her avatar with silver jhumkis. The makeup was marked by light pink lip shade and the middle-parted hairdo made her look so cute.

Courtesy: Varshita Thatavarthi's Instagram

Varshita Thatavarthi's Golden And Yellow Suit

Model, Varshita Thatavarthi, who gained recognition after modeling for Sabyasachi's campaign, also posted a salwar suit that was metallic golden in hue. It was a silk suit that consisted of a kurta and palazzo pants. Her suit was accentuated by intricate work on the neckline and she teamed her suit with a blazing orangish-yellow dupatta that was minimally done. She paired her ensemble with light golden sandals and upped her look with elaborate earrings. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and a tiny bindi. The middle-parted long tresses completed her look.

So, whose salwar suit style will you select for Navratri 2020? Let us know that.