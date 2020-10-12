Aamna Sharif And Chetna Pande’s Cute Pictures In Co-ordinated Outfits Are Pure BFF Goals Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

As it is rightly said, 'A true friend is the one you can go months without talking to and when you reconnect, nothing has changed.' TV-tuned Bollywood actresses Aamna Sharif and Chetna Pande absolutely justify it as they share a beautiful bond of friendship with each other. During lockdown, the actresses were unable to meet each other but now when they have met, they have taken the Internet by storm with their perfect pictures. From posing together to clicking candid pictures of each other, the two did all and gave us major BFF goals. Not just their pictures caught our attention but also their co-ordinated outfits that gave us fashion inspiration. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Talking about Aamna Sharif's attire first, well, the actress opted for a neon-green body-hugging plain mini dress. She layered her dress with a full-sleeved classic-collar white crop denim jacket, which was accentuated by blue accents and tassel detailing. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress completed her look with a pair of pointed white heel boots and accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and rings. Filled brows, curled lashes, soft blush, and pink lip shade, rounded out her look. She let loose her side-parted highlighted layered tresses and looked pretty.

On the other hand, Chetna Pande was decked up in an off-shoulder plain white crop top that had buttoned-down detailing. She teamed her top with a high-waist royal-blue skirt and completed her look with a pair of pointed cream-hued high heels. The Dilwale actress upped her look with a pendant neckpiece, bracelet, and rings. She let loose her side-parted highlighted voluminous tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and dark-pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved the photoshoot and the outfits of Aamna Sharif and Chetna Pande. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Aamna Sharif