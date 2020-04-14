Helly Shah Raises Temperature In Stunning Dual-Toned Lehenga And It’s Perfect For Wedding Functions Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Known for her portrayal of Swara Maheshwari in Swaragini, TV actress Helly Shah has left no stone unturned in winning the hearts of her fans. Her brilliant acting prowess definitely wows us but her fashion choices is also quite impressive. She has been giving glimpses of her gorgeous photoshoots on Instagram. Recently, Helly shared a couple of pictures from one of her photoshoots. Dressed in a white and pink lehenga, the Devanshi actress looked marvelous as ever. So, let us take a close look at her lehenga that gave major wedding fashion goals.

So, Helly Shah sported a dual-toned lehenga and looked absolutely beautiful. Her ensemble consisted of a white-hued long skirt, which was accentuated by intricate red and green floral designs in vertical line. The layered heavy ruffle-detailing at the hem added dramatic quotient to her look. She teamed it up with a sleeveless V-shaped neckline pink choli that featured golden embellishments. The Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actress completed her look with a white net-fabric dupatta that went well with her attire. She upped her ethnic look with a gold-toned maang tikka and looked pretty.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Helly sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, mascara, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses.

We loved this ethnic attire of Helly Shah. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Helly Shah

