Indian Television Academy Awards 2020: Best And Worst Dressed Celebrities From The Starry Event

1. Surbhi Chandna In A Pink And Black Mermaid Gown Surbhi Chandna walked the red carpet in a black mermaid gown, which featured sheer sleeves and neckline. Her body-hugging gown was also accentuated by a few cut-outs and pink fabric detailing on the bodice. She completed her look with a pair of heels and notched up her look with a few rings, black nail paint, and black purse. The actress pulled back her messy tresses into a hairdo and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Surbhi Chandna, who has always amazed us with her fashionable looks, failed to impress us this time with her fashion game.

2. Mona Singh In A Mint-Green Ethnic Ensemble Mona Singh was spotted sporting a mint-green hued ethnic ensemble, which consisted of a V-shaped neckline long kurti and stylish-cut border bottoms. Her kurti was accentuated by golden dotted patterns and she layered it with an intricately embroidered ivory dupatta that looked like a jacket. The actress completed her look with a pair of golden heels and accessorised her look with matching earrings, bangles, and rings. She let loose her side-parted tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Mona Singh exuded elegance in this ensemble of hers and looked beautiful.

3. Shweta Tiwari In A Dramatic Black Slit Gown Shweta Tiwari made many heads turn as she walked in flaunting her one-shoulder black sequin dramatic gown, which had a thigh-high side slit. Her body-hugging gown featured a long-slit sleeve that fell on the floor like a panel and formed a huge trail. She teamed it with black heels and upped her look with silver-toned earrings and rings. Shweta let loose her side-parted sleek tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, black eyeliner, pink blush, and pink lip shade. Shweta Tiwari's gown was dramatic but a perfect red-carpet number. Also, she looked a class apart in it.

4. Urvashi Dholakia In A Black And Silver Saree Urvashi Dholakia was snapped flaunting a black sharply-pleated saree, which was accentuated by silver embroidered pattern and blue printed border. Her pallu was silver in colour with heavy sheen detailing and a black lace border. She draped it in an open style and teamed it with an off-shoulder black blouse. The diva opted for long earrings, silver bangle, and rings and painted her nails white and black. She let loose her side-parted highlighted sleek tresses. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, black winged eyeliner, soft blush, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. Urvashi Dholakia looked super stunning in her ravishing saree.

5. Krysle D’Souza In A Shimmering Jumpsuit Krystle D'Souza donned a full-sleeved V-shaped plunging-neckline silver jumpsuit, which was accentuated by shimmer accents, black checked patterns, and stylish cut pants. She teamed her suit with glittering sandals and accessorised her look with silver-toned studs and rings. The actress let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and wrapped up her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, false eyelashes, mascara, eye shadow, and light-pink lip shade. We didn't like this jumpsuit of Krystle D'Souza at all.

6. Shivangi Joshi In A Metallic Dress Shivangi Joshi looked like a pretty doll in a strappy plunging-neckline pastel-pink hued metallic dress, which looked like a frock. Her dress had sheen detailing while the one puffed sleeve added stylish quotient to her look. She teamed her dress with silver heels and elevated her look with silver-toned ring. The actress let loose her side-parted tresses and elevated her look with filled brows, black kohl, mascara, false eyelashes, highlighted pink cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade. Shivangi Joshi looked very cute in her mini dress.

7. Helly Shah In A Grey Sequin Gown Helly Shah was decked up in a one sleeve high-neck body-hugging sequin gown, which was accentuated by stylish bodice and thigh-high side slit. She teamed her floor-sweeping gown with matching silver heels and notched up her look with silver-toned earrings, bracelet, and ring. The actress left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose and enhanced her look with filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, mascara, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Helly Shah looked super stylish in this gorgeous grey gown of hers.

8. Adaa Khan In A Red Sequin Gown Adaa Khan was dressed to slay in a sleeveless plunging-neckline red gown, which was elaborately sequinned. It featured a thigh high side slit that added stylish quotient. She completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels and upped her look with minimal jewellery. Adaa let loose her cascading curls and wrapped up her look with pointed brows, black kohl, heavy mascara, red eye shadow, soft blush, and red lip tint. Adaa looked glamorous in this red shimmering gown of hers.

9. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor In A Black Gown Akansha Ranjan Kapoor arrived at the event dressed in a full puff-sleeved high neck black gown, which featured pleated and ruffled hem. It also had embroidered net-fabric detailing on the waist and on the knees part of her legs that added to the bold quotient. She completed her look with a pair of pointed black heels and upped her look with gold-toned earrings and ring. The diva let loose her mid-parted straight tresses and rounded out her look with filled brows, light eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's dress looked sophisticated and we liked it.