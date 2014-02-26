Maha Shivratri 2020: Quick Recipes That You Can Try After Fasting

Vrat Ka Pulao Sama ke chawal, or samvat rice or Mordhna are the Hindi names for Barnyard millet. It can be eaten during fasting and is a good source of carbohydrates and proteins. Recipe

Kuttu Ka Paratha Kuttu Ka Paratha is a special chapati recipe which can be consumed during the fast. This recipe is prepared using Buckwheat flour and mashed potatoes. Recipe

Sabudana Thalipeeth Sabudana thalipeeth is a very common recipe for fasting in northern part of India and Maharashtra. The dough is similar to that of sabudana vada but the end result is very different. This can be made with very less oil on a non stick pan. Recipe

Fruit Salad Fruits are the best option for fast. Fruit salads are healthy, oil free vrat recipes which can be consumed anytime in the day. Recipe

Kuttu Ki Puri The dough is kneaded with kuttu ka atta and rolled small puris are then fried in steaming hot oil. The kuttu ki puris can be served with boiled potato sabzi. Recipe

Vrat Special Potato Fries The Shivratri vrat starts early in the morning and one must eat food items like potatoes, fruits, fruit juices etc. to keep up the energy all day long. Try out this special Shivratri vrat recipe of potato fries in the morning to build up your energy stock. Recipe

Mashed Sabudana Mashed sabudana is a fast recipe from Bengal. As per the norms of the Maha Shivratri fast, this dish does not require any salt. Most Shivratri recipes contain a bit of rock salt (sanda namak), but this dish is for those who keep the fast very religiously. Recipe

Dudhi Kofta Dudhi is nothing but the Indian bottle gourd which is grated and then made into balls or koftas and then cooked in tomato gravy. This recipe is healthy, filling and delicious. Recipe

Sukhi Arbi The sukhi arbi does not need too much time to prepare and besides yam is a healthy vegetable for you to consume if you are fasting, as it provides you with lots of energy. Recipe

Sev Tamatar Ki Sabji Sev tamater ki sabji is originally a Gujrati recipe. It is popular among Gujrati Jains who do not add onions and garlic to their food. The original name for this recipe is sev tamta nu shaak. This recipe can be ideal for Shivratri because it has no onions and garlic in it. It is infact a curry made solely with tomatoes and garnished with sev. Recipe

Fried Aloo Ki Sabji Aloo ki sabji is a common side dish with roti. Baby potatoes is also known as chota aloo. Chota aloo ki sabji is a tasty fried vegetable which can be made even during vrat. Recipe

Dahi Paneer This dish can be prepared as a Shivratri recipe without onions and garlic. Dahi paneer is basically an Indian curry that contains a curd gravy. Dahi paneer will not be very spicy because it has the soothing effects of curd in it. Recipe

Vrat Aloo Ki Sabji Vrat aloo ki sabji is a special potato curry to be made during the fasting time. This curry contains no onion or garlic. Recipe

Phalahari Kadai Paneer A perfect recipe to try on this Shivratri is the Pahalahari Kadai paneer. The juicy paneer is cooked in a tomato gravy without onions or garlic. Recipe

Sindhi Sai Bhaji Sindhi sai bhaji is prepared with spinach, dill and fenugreek leaves. The mix of the three kinds of leaves give a unique taste to the recipe. The dill leaves add a dash of tangy flavour to the dish. The absence of onions and garlic does not create much of a difference. The taste of vegetables with chana dal and leafy greens makes this vegetarian recipe an absolute delight. Recipe

Aritakaya Masala Pulusu Aratikaaya Masala Pulusu is a special vrat recipe that you can have after your fast. This is basically a plantain curry made with raw bananas. Aratikaaya Masala Pulusu is a typically south Indian recipe with lots of curry leaves and sprouting mustard seeds. The tangy taste of tamarind gives this plantain curry a rich flavour. Recipe

Sabudana Khichdi Sabudana Khichdi is a very popular fast recipe especially in the Western part of the country. It is a food you can eat safely when you are fasting for religious purposes. The best part about Sabudana Khichdi is that it is very easy to digest and light on your stomach. Recipe

Vrat Ka Halwa There are ingredients such as the buckwheat flour, rock salt, water chestnut flour etc. which can be eaten during the period of fasting. So, here we have a special sweet fasting recipe for you prepared with a combination of the buckwheat flour and water chestnut flour. You can eat this vrat ka halwa irrespective of whether you are fasting or not. Recipe

Sabudana Kheer Sabudana Kheer is also an interesting Indian dessert recipe. If you have a sweet tooth that gives you craving for that elusive 'something sweet' when you are on a fast then this will be your saving grace. Recipe

Singhara Ka Halwa Singhara ka halwa is a sweet vrat recipe. This sweet dish is served to people on fast. Singhara ka halwa is made with water chestnut flour. Recipe

Thandai Thandai is an essential ingredient of both your Shivratri and Holi celebrations. This lassi recipe is prepared in combination with intoxicants like bhang as an offering to the deity Shiva. However, the basic lassi recipe for thandai can be made with milk, dry fruits and some spices. Recipe

Bhang Badam Barfi Today, we present you with the tasty Bhang Burfi recipe. Our special pick for Bhang burfi is the delicious badam burfi (almond burfi) for Shivratri. Take a look at how to go about making this tasty bhang badam burfi recipe. Recipe

Rabri Rabri is a specialty of Banaras. It is basically thickened milk with dry fruits and kesar. And Banaras in turn is Lord Shiva's holy city. So make the Kashi speciality rabri on Maha Shivratri. Recipe

Aloo Ka Halwa The mashed potatoes are cooked with loads of ghee and the authentic taste of nuts in this halwa can make you salivate! Recipe