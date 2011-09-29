Sabudana Kheer: Oil Free Navratri Recipe

Sabudana Kheer is firstly an oil free recipe we can all enjoy on World Heart Day. Over and above that it is an great Navratri fast recipe too. As the nine day long celebrations for Navratri have begun so have the pious started their 9 day long fast. It is important to keep your self healthy while you fast which is why this oil free recipe is coming just on the right occasion.

Sabudana Kheer is also an interesting Indian dessert recipe. If you have a sweet tooth that gives you craving for that elusive 'something sweet' when you are on a your ritual Navratri fast then this will be your saving grace. This Navrati fast recipe can also be fed to kids and old people because it is relatively easy to digest. Other than that it is also an oil free recipe good for your health even when you are not fasting. You can try it as a supplement of the normal kheer you make at home.

Sabudana Kheer Recipe, साबूदाने की खीर | How to make Sabudana Kheer | Navratri Vrat Recipe | Boldsky

Ingredients For Sabudana Kheer:

1. Sabudana or Sago 1 cup

2. Milk 2 cups

3. Jaggery or sugar ' cup

4. Cardamom powder 1 teaspoon

5. Raisins 10

6. Almonds 10

7. Cashew 10

8. Margarine 1 tablespoon

9. Kesar or saffron 1 pinch

Procedure For Sabudana Kheer:

Use small sized sabudana or sago for preparing this dessert. You need to soak for maximum an hour for it to soften. This will quicken your cooking process. You can also use the bigger sago balls but it is not preferred.

Boil the milk in a deep pan and let it come to bubbling before you add the sugar or jaggery. Jaggery is healthier so use it if you find it. You need to melt jaggery in a pan with little water to form a thick brown solution. You can do this while the milk boils.

Add this to the milk and let it boil for 2 minutes. Then add the sabudana and let it cook for 10 to 12 minutes.

Meanwhile heat the margarine on low flame; add cinnamon powder and the dry fruits to it for tempering. Heat it for a minutes and pout it over the boiling liquid.

Add a pinch of saffron for garnishing and scent. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before you serve.

Sabudana kheer can be had with fruits at the end of a meal.