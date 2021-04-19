Kim Kardashian Goes Creative With Metallic Strip And Flaunts Brunette Makeup Look In The Latest Pictures Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Kim Kardashian always has something creative or unique to treat us with. No doubt, she is one of the leading beauty and makeup influencers in today's world and so, keeping the spirit up, she keeps mesmerising her fans with her gorgeous looks on Instagram. The American actress also often shares tutorial videos to inspire her fans in acing perfect makeup looks. Sometimes, she also comes up with experimental looks and make headlines. The same happened recently, when Kardashian shared a set of pictures from her latest shoot for her brand. She flaunted brunette makeup look and caught all our attention as she went creative with metallic strip to enhance her look. So, let us take a quick look at her pictures and her makeup.

So, in the latest pictures on Instagram, Kim Kardashian was seen rocking a brunette makeup look and looking sizzling. The base of her makeup was kept minimal and flawless. However, it was marked by bronzer effect on the forehead and cheekbones. With contour powder and highlighter, she added shine and edge to her face. Her brows were perfectly filled and well defined while her eyes were highlighted by oodles of mascara and subtle kohl. The brown shade eye shadow was applied all over her lids, crease part, and on the lower lash line as well. Coming to the interesting part of her makeup, well, the diva picked up a silver metallic strip and stuck it to the length of her nose, extended till her upper lip. She blushed up the apple of her cheeks softly with pink shade and went for brown lipstick and brown lip liner.

Kim Kardashian just wowed us with her amazing experimental look. As she unveiled the new collection of her brand, she stunned in few different bodycon outfits with perfect jewellery.

So, what do you think about this look of Kim Kardashian? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kim Kardashian's Instagram