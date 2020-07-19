Instagram Beauty LooksOf The Week: Alaya F, Taapsee Pannu, Urvashi Rautela And More Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

The past week on Instagram burst of subtle glam moments kept the followers hooked. The young and bubbly Alaya F shared with her followers her recent discovery to beat the puffiness of the face- a DIY coffee mask/scrub. In a cute and funny IGTV video, Alaya shared the recipe of the mask and the application process. Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu shared a throwback closeup selfie with her followers from the sets of her movie, Badla decked up as Naina Sethi. In a minimal make-up look with bold maroon lips and defined brows Taapsee looked stunning.

Jennifer Lopez got creative with her hair with high messy double buns on top of her head and baby hair styled neatly stealing the show. Her classic nude make-up was as usual on fleek. Urvashi Rautela went bold on the digital cover of Filmfare magazine in the "digital debut" for her upcoming movie, Virgin Bhanupriya. In a look that entailed perfectly contoured cheekbones, brown smokey eyes, sharp winged liner, defined brows and glossy brown lips, Urvashi captured the onlookers.

On a completely different note, Aditi Rao Hydari's "palat" post with soft kohled eyes, peach tinted lips, hair in a low bun and chunky chand baali was aabsolutely serene. And the Kardashian sisters stirred up the Gram with a post shared by Kim Kardashian West with all the "spice girls" posing casually. With Kim as red-head and Kylie's pink hair, this picture from Khloe's quarantine birthday is truly iconic.