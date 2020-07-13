Alaya F Uses This Homemade Coffee Face Scrub To Get Rid Of Puffiness On The Face Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Puffy face in the morning can immediately dampen your mood. And so, we use make-to hie the puffiness and look wide awake. Not anymore! Alaya F has the perfect home remedy for the puffy face. Keeping up with the homemade face mask trend, Alaya F recently shared on her Instagram handle a homemade coffee face mask/scrub.

The actress wrote on the Gram "Face puffiness has been my constant enemy and I've recently found the best solution to it! Here's my favourite homemade face mask/scrub, it'll reduce any puffiness, exfoliate your skin and leave it soft and glowwwwing (it's also a great body scrub btw!)" and shared this face mask in a video that was raw and funny. She also shared that this is the face mask she makes most often and she absolutely loves this mask. And we have decoded this face mask for you.

Alaya F's Homemade Coffee Face Mask/Scrub

Alaya uses 5 ingredients to make this face scrub. All you need is 2 teaspoons of ground coffee, 1 and a half teaspoon of sugar, 1 teaspoon of olive oil, 1 teaspoon honey and 1 teaspoon of milk. Mix all these ingredients together in a bowl and stir well to make a coarse mixture. Make sure the mixture isn't too liquid

Once the mixture is ready, apply it on your face and start scrubbing your face gently. Alaya warns us that using this face mask can get messy, so it is best to apply it in your washroom with your hair up. Let the mask chill on your face for about 20 minutes before washing it off.

Benefits Of Using This Mask

Well, this is a great face mask to beat the puffiness but it isn't the only benefit of this mask. You will be surprised to know how many skin issues this mask can help you with. Caffeine, a prominent ingredient in coffee, not only helps to reduce puffiness but also protects the skin from oxidative stress and UV-damaging, thus fighting fine lines and wrinkles. [1] The coarse texture of sugar helps to scrubs the dead skin cells and grime off your skin leaving it soft and smooth. Olive oil and honey are great emollients for the skin that also help in healing the skin and adding a natural glow to the skin. [2][3] Milk contains lactic acid that is known to improve skin appearance courtesy of its exfoliating action. [4]

Wow! Aren't you happy to know about this mask? We can already see how promising homemade face mask is and the best thing- you can use it on your entire body. So, what are you waiting for? Delve in and let us know your thoughts.