Just In
- 32 min ago 8 Healthy Ways To Avoid Controlling Your Relationship
-
- 3 hrs ago Embellished Saree Or Floral Saree, Which Saree Will You Choose For The Special Occasion?
- 3 hrs ago 7 Hair Care Habits To Rain-Proof Your Hair This Monsoon Season
- 3 hrs ago 10 Sure Signs That Speak Of True Love In A Long-Distance Relationship
Don't Miss
- Movies Kerala Police Arrests Four Men For Extorting & Blackmailing Shamna Kasim
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Introduces A Unique Comprehensive Loyalty Rewards Program For Its Customers
- News Will ICSE Board Exams 2020 be cancelled in Maharashtra?
- Technology iQOO Z1x Leak Hints At 5000 mAh Battery: Expected Features
- Finance Cabinet Decides To Bring Co-operative Banks Under RBI's Supervision
- Sports Coronavirus: Hafeez negative after second COVID-19 test
- Education How To Write An Essay On International Yoga Day?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In Monsoon
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Have Fashion Goals For Us This Mid-Week
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have amazing fashion sense. They both are connoisseurs and fashion enthusiasts in their own way and have inspired us to step up our fashion game. The two divas often wear tight outfits, which we have decoded for you. Take a look for some fashion inspiration.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian wore an all-brown ensemble that consisted of a tight light brown top and little darker-hued pants with feathered details and buttons. She looked sassy as she posed on her bed with a phone. Apart from Kim's attire, her dazzling boots also upped her avatar and her makeup was nude-toned with muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The sleek long tresses rounded out her avatar.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner also looked amazing in her ensemble that consisted of a tight outfit. She wore a round-necked one-piece, which featured intricately-done printed accents. Her ensemble also featured a black-toned belt and Kylie paired her ensemble with glass sandals, which went well with her look. The makeup was enhanced by muted pink lip shade and contoured tones. The ebony ponytail upped her look.
So, whose ensemble did you like more? Let us know that.