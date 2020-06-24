ENGLISH

    Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Have Fashion Goals For Us This Mid-Week

    Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have amazing fashion sense. They both are connoisseurs and fashion enthusiasts in their own way and have inspired us to step up our fashion game. The two divas often wear tight outfits, which we have decoded for you. Take a look for some fashion inspiration.

    Kim Kardashian

    Kim Kardashian wore an all-brown ensemble that consisted of a tight light brown top and little darker-hued pants with feathered details and buttons. She looked sassy as she posed on her bed with a phone. Apart from Kim's attire, her dazzling boots also upped her avatar and her makeup was nude-toned with muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The sleek long tresses rounded out her avatar.

    Kylie Jenner

    Kylie Jenner also looked amazing in her ensemble that consisted of a tight outfit. She wore a round-necked one-piece, which featured intricately-done printed accents. Her ensemble also featured a black-toned belt and Kylie paired her ensemble with glass sandals, which went well with her look. The makeup was enhanced by muted pink lip shade and contoured tones. The ebony ponytail upped her look.

    So, whose ensemble did you like more? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 18:15 [IST]
