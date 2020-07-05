Kim Kardashian Once Again Spruces Up Her Hair Colour And This Time It's Blazing Red Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

The quarantine time has quickly become a period of hair transformations. From the popular bob cut quarantine here where everyone seems to be chopping off their length to trying to new hair colour, it's been an eventful time for the hair. Joining in the hair frenzy this time is the style icon, Kim Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian is not new to switching up her hair colour. From the darkest black to the sultry caramel, Kim has from time and again refreshed her look. This time, however, she dyed her hair in a never-seen-before blazing red colour. Well, this was a huge transformation from her black tresses and we are really loving this spectacular colour. There is another detail of this look that caught our attention and made the look more interesting for us. If you look closely, you would notice that her roots are lighter, almost a caramel brown shade. This is a popular hair colour trend that is going well with Kim's look.

This hair transformation was once again done by Kim's trusted hair artist, Chris Appleton. Chris had revealed her look a few days back in an Instagram post captioned, "Red head it's NOT a wig before you start with that shit". And now Kim has posted her new look from Khloe's birthday celebrations with her fiery red hair tied in a ponytail and a couple of strands framing her face. Her outfit of choice was a red sweater-blouse with a plunging neckline paired with red-and-white bottoms which did not do much for us but her hair certainly made a point.

If you are looking for a change for hair colour and aren't scared to go bold, this one is a perfect monsoon-to-fall transformation hair colour. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.