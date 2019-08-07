Kim Kardashian's ‘90s Inspired Make-up Look Will Give You A Break From Your Usual Self! Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Kim Kardashian has been a trendsetter in every sense of the word. Many of us look up to her when it comes to what's new and trending in the fashion and beauty sphere. Also, an owner of a beauty line, the KKWBeauty, Kim Kardashian has always had mixed reviews when it comes to her beauty line.

Recently, Kim revealed the release of a new beauty line under her brand, The Mattes Collection, through an Instagram post. Kim's make-up in the post is a '90s inspired make-up. In the post, Kim is wearing a white and black smokey eye, heavily kohled eyes along with plump and juicy nude lips. The lower waterline filled with white eyeliner adds a bold statement to the look. But she also received backlash from the netizens for not looking like herself!

Keeping all that aside, for all you make-up lovers, this look of hers shall come as a treat. Afterall, it's not every day that you see a white and black smokey eye and such plump nude lips that compliment each other so well. So here we are with Kim's make-up look decoded for you. Take a look!

The White And Black Smokey Eye Look

What you need

Moisturiser

Primer

Matte foundation

Concealer

White eyeshadow

Black eyeshadow

Bronzer

Contour

Soft pink blush

Silver highlighter

Eyebrow pencil

Chocolate brown lip liner

Nude brown glossy lipstick

Black eyeliner

White eyeliner

Mascara

False eyelashes

Setting powder

Setting spray

Beauty blender

Fluffy eyeshadow brush

Blush brush

Bronzer brush

Contour brush

Steps to recreate the look

Apply some moisturiser on your face. Give it a few minutes to get absorbed into the skin.

Apply the primer on the T-zone of your face. Wait for a couple of minutes for it to settle into your skin.

Apply the foundation all over your face. Blend the foundation well using a damp beauty blender.

To highlight your face, apply the concealer under your eyes, on your chin and in the centre of your forehead. Blend it in using the same damp beauty blender.

Immediately set the concealer with some setting powder to prevent it from creasing.

Using the bronzer slightly bronze up your face and forehead.

Next, dip a contour brush in the contour palette, tap off the excess and contour your cheekbones and jawline. Also, contour your nose using a smaller contour brush.

Now apply some blush on your cheekbones.

Using the eyebrow pencil, define and fill in your eyebrows.

Moving to the eyes, apply some concealer all over your lid and blend it well using your fingertips.

Take the white eyeshadow on the fluffy eyeshadow brush and apply it all over your lid. Take your time blending it in.

Next, take the black eyeshadow on the fluffy brush and apply it on the outer corner of your eyes and the crease of your eyelids. This adds depth to your eye look. Blend the shadow well.

Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones, the tip and bridge of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Line and define your lips with the lip liner and top it off the glossy lipstick.

To set your make-up in place, spritz some setting spray all over your face.