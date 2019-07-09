Kim Kardashian Opted For A 'Light Frosted Brown' Hair Colour & You Would Want It Too Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

The Kardashian clan has always been the one to set different beauty trends. And if we talk specifically about Kim Kardashian, we can see some major beauty goals that she has offered throughout the years, right from the time when she came into the limelight. She has been a huge impact on the beauty trends lately. From sporting neon green hair to the wet MET Gala look, Kim Kardashian isn't the one to shy away from experimenting her looks.

Low and behold, Kim Kardashian has dyed her hair this time in a stunning frosted brown shade and we're here for it. In his latest Instagram post, Chris Appleton, Kim's longtime hairstylist revealed her new hair colour and gave it the quirky term of 'light frosted brown'. While the stunning beauty usually surprises us with her bold and over the top beauty trends, this time she went for a subtle change and what an impact did it make!

Usually seen in signature dark black hair, the light shade was a refreshing change for her and us as well. In his post, Kim was seen in a high ponytail, which is again a cool hairstyle for you to try this summer. This new look of Kim's was an immediate favourite of ours and so many others netizens as well.

The ashy toned hair is a perfect shade for the medium-to-dark skin-toned people. The colour gave a fresh look and accentuated her features some more. Coming to her make-up, she kept it nude, with a sculpted bronzed face, plump nude lips, defined eyebrows and thickly lined eyes. She was indeed looking mesmerizing.

We believe that this look would turn out to be a trending summer look for many of us and everyone would want to colour their hair in this cool frosted shade of brown. Apart from the hair colour, you can take some tips out of her hairstyle and make-up as well. What do you think? Do you like her new look as much as we do? Do let us know in the comment section below.