Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian's Outfit Has Kanye West Connection; Here's Also How Kareena Kapoor Reacted

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2021 outfit was probably one of the most talked about ensembles. It seemed like an uncomfortable outfit, totally non-conformist, but then her outfit was absolutely Met Gala-worthy. She wore an all-black ensemble and her attire was created by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga. Her ensemble was unorthodox and soon, she invited memes. While some appreciated her fashion game for Met Gala, the others totally took offence and seemed disappointed with her look. Even Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to share her thoughts on Kim Kardashian's outfit. So, let's find out what Kareena Kapoor said about her ensemble and decode her outfit.

The diva looked amazing in her outfit that was totally black-hued and completely covered and obscured her face (actually head to toe). If you thought Thierry Mugler's dress was what pushed the boundaries at Met Gala 2019, this costume by Kim Kardashian was like raising a bar. It was a structured black hoodie number with figure-flattering silhouette and a long cape. It wasn't as if this attire was something intricate but the fact that it covered her face, made the whole look so mystifying and unique but uncomfortable. She also wore pointed black boots that went well with her attire. And the only part visible about her look was the long ponytail. No, you couldn't have guessed it is Kim Kardashian in a black attire.

Actually, Kim's outfit was not just designed under the creative direction of Demna Gvasalia but her ex-husband Kanye West was also involved in her Met Gala project. Kim Kardashian wore this outfit to promote kanye's album Donda and put together a streetwear collection for the GAP. And if you must have noticed Kim Kardashian had been flaunting outfits like the one, she wore for the recently-concluded Met Gala. As mentioned earlier, Kim Kardashian's ensemble had many reactions and Kareena Kapoor Khan was among the celebrities to react on her outfit. She shared a picture of Kim and the Balenciaga's Creative Director and wrote, "Yeh kya ho raha hai (what is this happening). She also added a cringe emoji on the picture. So, what do you think about Kim Kardashian's outfit and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram