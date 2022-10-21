Just In
- 1 hr ago Taylor Swift’s 8 Voguish Looks, Midnights Album Singer’s Style Is A Blend Of Country, Street And Romantic
- 1 hr ago How Cartoonists Are Tackling Climate Change Through Webcomics
- 4 hrs ago Vasu Baras 2022: Know About The Significance Of This Diwali Day
- 5 hrs ago House Of The Dragon Actress Olivia Cooke's Skincare Routine
Don't Miss
- Movies Riva Arora Says ‘Jealousy Is The Best Compliment’ Amid Ongoing Controversy Over Her Video With Karan Kundrra
- Sports Franck Ribery calls time on his football career
- News DGCA lifts curbs, SpiceJet can now operate at full capacity from October 30
- Finance Stocks To Buy: 7 Large Cap Samvat 2079 Fundamental Muhurat Picks By Kotak Securities
- Automobiles 702bhp Manhart CR 700 Last Edition Revealed - A Final V8 Powered Goodbye For the C63 S
- Technology Three-Year-Old Amazon Echo Studio Gets New Features: Worth Buying in 2022?
- Travel Medoc Marathon – The World's Tastiest And Booziest Race
- Education CSEET January 2023: CSEET exam date out, registration started; Check the details here
Kim Kardashian Birthday Special: Reality TV Star's Desi Outfits To Inspire Your Ethnic Diwali Look
It's reality TV star Kim Kardashian's birthday today on October 21. The diva is known to give major fashion inspiration for her on and off-duty looks. What's more? Kim K loves to be experimental when it comes to fashion trends and flaunting different styles. She donned some amazing Indian traditional outfits that can serve as perfect inspiration for your Diwali festive look!
Image: Instagram
Keep scrolling to discover Kim K's quintessential Indian looks that can be a perfect festive fashion guide for you!
Modern Saree
Image: Instagram
Kim K wore this amazing red colour saree by Sabyasachi. The modern saree was crafted by 28 Zardosi karigars from Calcutta who hand-embroidered the metallic sequins and beads on it. The stunning outfit was designed with a nimble technique which is known to be time-consuming but gives exceptional look to the outfit when worn.
Kim added the glam factor to the modern six yards ensemble with nude makeup look and an open wavy hairdo!
Printed Lehenga
Image: Instagram
The Kardashians show star looked amazing in this red-printed lehenga set by ace designer Anamika Khanna. Her desi outfit comprised a printed lehenga skirt, blouse, and a matching cape jacket. The busy, traditional print all over the lehenga looked quintessential Indian and dramatic. Kim wore matching red strappy heels to complement the Indian outfit.
Animal Print Lehenga
Image: Instagram
Kim Kardashian was a vision to behold in her Indian lehenga attire. She donned a beige colour ethnic lehenga by Anita Dongre. The beige colour lehenga skirt featured lovely animal pattern embroidery work and the red colour blouse added perfect contrast to the neutral hue skirt. Kim carried a matching dupatta to complete the desi attire. For accessories, statement chandbali earrings helped accentuate her quintessential desi look!
- make up tipsKylie Jenner’s Everyday Makeup Guide: 7 Steps And Just 10 Minutes
- hair careWhat Is 'Liquid Hair,' And How To Get The Glossy-Shiny Hair At Home
- fashion trendsMET Gala 2022: The 15 Most Iconic Celeb Outfits From Fashion's Biggest Night In New York
- fashion trendsYear Ender 2021: How Bernie Sanders, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, Lady Gaga Made Fashion Headlines
- fashion trendsMet Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian’s Outfit Has Kanye West Connection; Here’s Also How Kareena Kapoor Reacted
- make up tipsKim Kardashian’s Dramatic And Glam Makeup Looks Are Sure To Drive Away Your Monday Blues
- make up tipsKim Kardashian Goes Creative With Metallic Strip And Flaunts Brunette Makeup Look In The Latest Pictures
- women fashionInstagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Alaya F, Taapsee Pannu, Urvashi Rautela And More
- women fashionInstagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Anushka Sharma, Sania Mirza, Kourtney Kardashian And More
- women fashionKim Kardashian Once Again Spruces Up Her Hair Colour And This Time It's Blazing Red
- women fashionInstagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Kangana Ranaut, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga And More
- fashion trendsKim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Have Fashion Goals For Us This Mid-Week