Kim Kardashian Birthday Special: Reality TV Star's Desi Outfits To Inspire Your Ethnic Diwali Look

Modern Saree

Image: Instagram

Kim K wore this amazing red colour saree by Sabyasachi. The modern saree was crafted by 28 Zardosi karigars from Calcutta who hand-embroidered the metallic sequins and beads on it. The stunning outfit was designed with a nimble technique which is known to be time-consuming but gives exceptional look to the outfit when worn.

Kim added the glam factor to the modern six yards ensemble with nude makeup look and an open wavy hairdo!