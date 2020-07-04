Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Kangana Ranaut, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga And More Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

The last week on Instagram was about embracing the classic and sticking to the more natural looks. The biggest surprise came from Kangana Ranaut's team that posted never-before-seen her rejected look test from the movie, Judgementall Hai Kya. In a pixie haircut and round nerdy glasses holding a book and a teacup, Kangana looked cute in the look test but we certainly think Kangana's fiery curly hair in the movie suited her character, Bobby Batliwala better.

With the monsoon in full bloom, Ariana Grande added a rainy vibe in her signature make-up look. With a flawless nude make-up and winged eyeliner, she added little white clouds on her eyes just above her lashes. In a white crop top and pants and wearing her signature high ponytail, Ariana looked stunning. Encapsulating her love for fashion and the series Project Runaway, Ananya Panday wrote on Instagram "I've been binge watching Project Runway and I can't get enough of it I've always loved fashion and the show not only gives me that but also adds a flavour of some spicy drama! I got inspired watching the series and decided to style myself What do u guys think?" and styled herself in a neon-yellow dress, orange stilettos and chunky gold necklace with a natural minimalist look with her pink glossy lips popping out.

For Kim Kardashian, it was a long twisted braid with her signature nude make-up while showing off her cute dogs, Sushi and Sake. For those feeling particularly sassy, this was a perfect hairstyle of choice. As for Lady Gaga, to beat the boredom of the quarantine, she did her own make-up and we are impressed. The classic make-up look while not without a flaw, was a pretty good attempt. We especially loved the perfect winged eyeliner and the flirty eyelashes.

On a different note, Sobhita Dhulipala reminded us of the charm that hair scarves can cast. In an obvious throwback picture, sitting on a beach in a white tea and wild hair dancing on the face(courtesy of the beach winds) tied in a beautiful red scarf with a huge smile on her face, Sobhita personified serenity.

In another digital magazine cover(shot via facetime), Athiya Shetty captivated onlookers with the most minimalist make-up, a bun and colourful long earrings. And with particularly creative neon eye make-up, Mrunal Panchal looked as stunning as ever.