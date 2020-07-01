Beauty Breakdown: Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone And Other B-Town Divas In Sassy Looks Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Good make-up and hair days inflict a sense of confidence in us. There is an infectious smile on your face and spring in your steps when you feel beautiful. Your regular look, however, ceases to make the intended impact after some time. What you need now is to refresh your look and enthralling beauty inspiration. Well, it is time to revisit the Bollywood glamour lanes.

Bollywood divas have always been top of their beauty game. Whether captured on the red carpet or outside the gym, they always look snatched. Going through the Instagram feed of our Bollywood actresses, we came across certain looks that were sassy, edgy and perfect to tingle the creative weirdo inside you.

Bringing to you the most-sassiest and snatched beauty looks from the Bollywood divas that you won't be able to take your eyes off.

Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor definitely knows her way around the kohled-eyes look. It was a pleasant surprise for all of us last year, however, when Kareena gave us major hair goals through all of her appearances in the reality show, Dance India Dance. For this particular episode, she was seen in a low ponytail made amazing with the twisted braid on the sides, going just behind her ears. Deepika Padukone Cannes Film Festival is a most-anticipated event and not just because of the movies being celebrated. Beauty lovers eagerly await the red-carpet looks with equal vigour. And Deepika Padukone is not one to disappoint. Well, not on the Cannes red carpet, at least! Deepika made this sassy look come alive with the inverted eyeliner, her piercing eyes and that high-Goddess ponytail. Priyanka Chopra For the few times that Priyanka Chopra has attended the Met Gala, her looks have been iconic every single year. Last year for Met Gala, Priyanka stuck to the theme of "Camp: Notes On Fashion" with unusually striking hair and make-up statement. With a mesh silver top, a feathery bottom and cape, Priyanka matched her look with her outfit with such precision that it looked both stunning and eerie. We particularly liked her eye make-up with thick white eyeliner and lashed coated in white as well. The rhinestones on her cheeks and forehead took the look up a notch. Sonakshi Sinha What's your Sunday selfie look? Whatever it is, you just can not beat Sonakshi Sinha's Sunday Selfie look. The actress raised the beauty quotient with her modern and chic ethnic look. In a full face of make-up that featured nude lips, bindi and black smokey eyes, Sonakshi looked stunning. It was, however, the silver rhinestones tracing her eyebrows that made the look drool-worthy for us. We might be looking at our next wedding-guest make-up look. Yami Gautam Yami Gautam graced the cover of the magazine, Femina Wedding Times in a "Warrior princess" look that immediately caught our attention. Usually team minimalist, Yami truly looked spectacular with the smokey eyes, blushed cheeks, nude lips and bob-cut hair curled and flipped to one side. She paired the look with copper and golden mesh top, a pink skirt and great pieces of chunky gold jewellery. Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt is a minimalist by heart. Some of the most striking Alia Bhatt looks are one with minimal make-up and classy hairstyle. We are all for it. While the minimalist look is great, you might want to notch it up a bit sometimes. Alia found a perfect way to do it- by adding loads of bronzer and highlighter to the look. This might not be everyone's cup of tea but if you want to experiment with the minimalist make-up look, we suggest you start here. Ananya Panday The youngest star of Bollywood, Ananya Panday left no stones unturned while promoting her movie, Pati, Patni Aur Woh last year. While all of her promotional looks were great, this look stood out particularly because of the neon vibe. In a matching neon-green pantsuit, that many would not be able to carry, Ananya oozed elegance and confidence. And she proved she isn't afraid of a little or more neon with the stacked bobby pins on one side of her hair that perfectly matched the shade of her pantsuit.