What Is 'Liquid Hair,' And How To Get The Glossy-Shiny Hair At Home
Celebrities have given us a lot in fashion - and when teamed with their social media presence, it becomes the perfect recipe for 'viral trends.' And this time, it is something called Liquid Hair.
Social media queen and global trendsetter Kim K and Pop sensation Dua Lipa have brought back silky smooth - ultra-straight hair, which was all the rage back in 2018.
What Is Liquid Hair?
Tbh, I don't think super straight silky-smooth hair was ever out. Still, it is safe to say that these celebrities have brought back the craze for it - a single scroll-down through our Instagram explore page is enough!
Despite its name, liquid hair is not wet hair. The ultra-reflective shine on the hair gives the illusion of liquid on the hair. Liquid hair also appears straighter and fuller at the same time, which is not the case with regular straightened tresses. Liquid hair has a result similar to salon straightened or blow-dried hair.
Liquid hair has already been worn by celebrities like Kim K, Megan Fox, Dua Lipa, Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez, which is why, according to stylists, the trend is in high demand. Also, it's very easy to achieve - straight hair elevated with the right tools and products.
How To Get Liquid Hair At Home?
- The first step is to prep your hair using a moisturising shampoo and conditioner.
- Next, smooth your hair down with hair oil.
- Detangle your hair by coating it with a hydrating, anti-frizz serum.
- Next, use a round brush to detangle and smooth each strand of hair after blow-drying them as smoothly as possible.
- Straighten your hair with a flat iron. If you want your hair to stay straight for as long as possible, use a paddle brush - pay extra attention to the ends.
- Finish your hair with a shine or finishing spray - this will give your hair a glossy appearance.
On A Final Note...
You can also go to a salon for liquid hair. The smoothing treatment is for all hair types and restores the hair's original state by actively nourishing and revitalising it. Getting the liquid hair done is not your average straightening treatment but a smoothing treatment that eliminates frizz and makes your hair silky.
[image source: getty images]
