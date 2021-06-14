Kim Kardashian’s Dramatic And Glam Makeup Looks Are Sure To Drive Away Your Monday Blues Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Kim Kardashian posts a picture of herself and it doesn't get attention, impossible! The stunner is always seen embracing her beauty and grabbing our eyeballs with her experimental makeup looks on Instagram. Recently, she shared a few pictures from her latest photoshoot and took internet by storm. In those jaw-dropping pictures, we saw her rocking two different makeup looks- one was quite dramatic, while the other was a total glam. So, let us take a closer look at her both interesting makeup looks that is sure to drive away your Monday blues.

Kim Kardashian's Dramatic Makeup Look

Kim Kardashian donned a green pantsuit and matched her makeup with green and brown eye shadow shades. She applied brown eye shadow all over her lids and crease part, and highlighted her tear-ducts and inner corner of eyes with green shade. With black eyeliner, she created dramatic lines on her crease part and on the outer corner of her eyes. The actress stuck false eyelashes and coated her upper and lower eyelashes with oodles of mascara. Her brows were properly filled and she blushed up the apple of her cheeks with rose blush. With overlines nude lip shade, she wrapped up her look.

Kim Kardashian's Glam Makeup Look

Kim Kardashian sported khaki coloured sports-wear and paired it with a matching glam makeup look. She opted for khaki-toned shimmering eye shadow and applied it all over her lids, tear-ducts, and crease part while her upper lash line was slightly highlighted by golden tone. The beauty coated her eyelashes with a lot of mascara. Her forehead, cheekbones, and nose were sharply contoured and highlighted with a highlighter. She also bronzed up her forehead and applied a tint of soft blush on her cheeks. Kim opted for a nude-pink lip tint and overlined it with brown lip pencil.

So, what do you think about these stunning makeup looks of Kim Kardashian? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kim Kardashian's Instagram

Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 16:00 [IST]