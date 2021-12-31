Year Ender 2021: Bernie Sanders, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, And Others Who Made Fashion Headlines Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Today is the last day of the year, which means, some of you would be making resolutions and others might be just discounting the whole idea behind resolutions. Still better, some would be looking forward to partying with friends and family members and the others would be snuggled inside their blanket watching a classic like Casablanca with a hot cocoa in hand. New Year's Eve is a day to reflect on ourselves and wind up but it is also a day to remember the significant moments happened in the year, which made this year special. Speaking of the most important moments, we have curated most talked-about fashion moments of the year.

While, a few moments were from the US Presidential Inauguration event, some were from the fashion's biggest night (Met Gala), and film-based events and award nights. Today, let's talk about the 2021 fashion moments and why they were important.

Bernie Sanders' Mittens

You won't believe but there is a Wikipedia page especially called Bernie Sanders mittens meme. So, you can imagine how big a fashion moment it was this year! The social media platforms were proof of that. In January 2021, during the inauguration event of Joe Biden as the US President, Bernie Sanders was photographed seated on a chair wearing a face mask and mittens. While, the event was marked by huge fashion moments, Bernie Sanders came warmly-clad in humble jacket and trousers. And his patterned brown and white mittens went viral with so many internet memes. This fluffy pair of mittens were made by Vermont Elementary school teacher Jen Ellis. As a result of memes, Jen Ellis received thousand of requests for the mittens. With so much publicity, she collaborated with Darn Trough Socks to produce a range of socks with the same patterns as the mittens, the proceeds of which were planned to go towards food banks in Vermont. This photograph of Bernie Sanders also led to merchandise manufacturing of products inspired by this photograph. The photograph was taken by Agence France-Presse photographer Brendan Smialowski.



Zendaya's Yellow And Purple Dresses

Zendaya was one of the most searched and talked-about celebrities of 2021 and apart from her on-screen performances, she left us all speechless with her fashion game. Zendaya's red-carpet moments had the social media on fire. She first had the attention of the fashion critics with her yellow dress at the Oscars 2021. She wore a neon-yellow Valentino gown and accessorised her look with Bulgari diamond. She teamed her attire with Jimmy Choo sandals and her inspiration behind this attire of hers was the legendary, Cher, and Cher sported her yellow attire for a taping of the Sonny and Cher Show. Cher's costume was designed by designer Bob Mackie.

While with her yellow dress, she honoured Cher, with her purple dress, Zendaya paid a tribute to Beyoncé. For the BET Awards, the actress wore a purple sleeveless dress that featured a fuchsia bandeau strap. Her dress was from Versace and she paired her ensemble with Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals and Bulgari jewellery. Though, Beyoncé's dress was a mini-dress version and she wore it to the ceremony in 2003. This dress was from the Spring/Summer 2003 collection of Versace. Zendaya was styled by the stylist with a strong sense of archives - Law Roach, for both the occasions.

Lady Gaga's Bulletproof Dress

Lady Gaga's fashion and makeup demands attention! She is the queen of dressing to make your jaws drop and she did it so at the inauguration ceremony of President Joe Biden. The singer and actress was invited to sing the National Anthem at the special ceremony and she opted for a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture for the event. She revealed to the British Vogue that it was a bulletproof dress, which she wore and also that nobody was aware of it. Created by Schiaparelli's creative director, Daniel Roseberry, this dress consisted of a fitted navy-hued jacket and a red silk ballgown skirt. So, this attire of hers was somewhere between formal and celebratory. Apart from being bulletproof, this dress also caught attention because of the statement gold dove brooch with an olive branch, symbolising peace. Her makeup was highlighted by red lip shade and contoured cheekbones but it was her braided ivory and ebony hairdo that became talk of the globe too.

Amanda Gorman's Red Handband

Poet Amanda Gorman was also invited to the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden and she made headlines with her red handband. Dressed formally in a sunshine-yellow Prada coat, Amanda Gorman recited her original creation, The Hill We Climb at the inauguration ceremony. She accessorised her attire with a red satin headband, which was a striking piece. This headwear immediately became a trending topic on the social media and after the New York Times article on her and headbands as a symbol of empowerment, Amanda took to her Instagram story to express, "At the inauguration, I truly wanted to continue the history of strong women in headbands." She also said that it was her mom, who suggested she wear it horizontal with her thick braids. Gorman also added, "I highly suggest a headband crown for anyone wanting to stand taller, straighter, and prouder."

Emma Corrin's Crucible Realness Look

Lady Diana of The Crown (Season 4), Emma Corrin, has shown her that her red-carpet fashion is absolutely perceptive. While, for the Golden Globes 2021, she wore a Pierrot Clown costume, for the Emmy's 2021, she described her look as 'Crucible Realness'. Styled by Harry Lambert, she sported a custom Miu Miu yellow satin sable column shape dress with a bonnet, gloves, and a pair of yellow satin pumps. Her look was highly talked about and intrigued the critics. This look of hers was compared to the look of June Osborne (played by Elisabeth Moss) in The Handmaid's Tale. Some, also compared her look to the dress sensibility of the Tudors' ladies during Henry VIII's reign. However, the black pointed nails by Simone (Simmy) Cummings made us think of Arthur Miller's masterpiece, The Crucible, in which the author drew parallels from the infamous Salem Witch Trials. So, yes, her look could be really discussed and as for the makeup, the English Rose was the main highlight of her look but the gilded yellow-gold eye shadow was equally prominent.

Kate Middleton, Duchess Of Cambridge's Golden Gown

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton looked statuesque and elegant as she graced the premiere of James Bond movie, No Time To Die. This ensemble of hers was far from her conservative outfits and was more towards the glamorous side. She exuded power with her cape gown that was accentuated by textured patterns. Her embellished gown was designed by Jenny Peckham. Kate Middleton had the headlines with her gorgeous golden gown and a number of celebrities including Tracee Ellis Ross and Anne Hathaway had donned similar style of gown but it was actually Elizabeth Taylor as Cleopatra, who popularised this style of golden cape gown.

Kim Kardashian's Head-To-Toe Black Attire

Met Gala is supposed to be about startling fashion but there is hardly anybody, who slays it better than Kim Kardashian. The diva, entrepreneur, and socialite, wore head to toe black attire, which even covered her face. It was a fitted cape attire that she teamed with black heel boots and was designed by Balenciaga. While there were huge criticisms on her attire and memes too followed (some harsh ones), her ensemble was connected to her ex-husband Kanye West, who had been promoting his new album, 'Donda' (characterised by single black square).

So, which fashion moment of 2021 was your favourite? Let us know that in the comment section.