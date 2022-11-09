Just In
- 3 hrs ago Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Ajay Devgn Turn Up In Style For Drishyam 2 Promotion On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
- 4 hrs ago Omega-3 That Can Destroy Cancer Cells: A New Promise For Cancer Treatment
- 4 hrs ago Yearly Horoscope 2023: Astrological Predictions For 12 Zodiac Signs
- 10 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 09 November 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Don't Miss
- News Guru Nanak is watching: Hymn singer lashes out after Kamal Nath attends Sikh event in MP
- Movies Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam To Get KICKED OUT From Salman Khan’s Show? Here’s What We Know
- Sports ONE Fight Night 4: Bibiano Fernandes promises ‘it will be a war" in Stephen Loman showdown
- Technology Realme 10 With Helio G99 SoC, AMOLED Display Launched: Can It Beat Redmi Note 12?
- Finance Maharatna Dividend Stock To Buy: Record Date Fixed, Shares Down 29% From 52-Week High
- Automobiles Skoda Hikes Prices Of Slavia Sedan Up To Rs 40,000
- Education BPSC Lecturer Written Exam 2022 Result Out: Roll Numbers of selected candidates given below
- Travel 10 Epic Movies That Will Make You Fall In Love With Mother Nature
LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, And Others Ace Glitzy Style
LACMA held it's eleventh annual Art+Film Gala 2022 on November 5 which was attended by notables from the art, fashion, film, and entertainment industry. Famous Hollywood celebs including Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Billie Eilish, Salma Hayek, and others graced the event featuring their notable and glamorous fashion choices!
Image: Instagram
Take a look at the list of celebs who aced the purple carpet with standout style:
Olivia Wilde
Image: Instagram
American star Olivia Wilde looked stunning in a purple-silver chevron print dress from the house of Gucci. The red latex gloves and matching heels added the perfect dash of bold hue to her look.
Jodie Turner-Smith
Image: Instagram
Jodie Turner-Smith dazzled on the purple carpet wearing a black and gold Gucci dress. The shimmery tasseled details and daring neckline appeared dramatic and eye-catchy. She wore matching hand gloves to accentuate and complete her gala attire.
Kim Kardashian
Image: Instagram
She is a style icon and never fails to impress with her gala looks. Kim looked stunning in an all-black sculptural Balenciaga gown. The reality TV mogul complemented her dark hue outfit with ice-blond hair and glossy makeup.
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford
Image: Instagram
Singer Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford twinned in Gucci sleepwear that included classic Gucci pajamas, a quilt, and an eye mask. The couple featured a super casual, laidback look on the purple carpet.
Kendall Jenner
Image: Instagram
Supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner opted for a sassy black and silver gown by designer Burc Akyol. Her sheer gown featured fabric detailing at the top and waist. Kendall kept it super chic with glossy makeup and wavy locks.
Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre Elba
Image: Instagram
Actor Idris Elba looked dapper in a classic black tux by Gucci. His wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba opted for a fitted black Gucci gown with a dramatic sequin cape. Her green statement earrings appeared edgy and attractive.
Andrew Garfield
Image: Instagram
American actor Andrew Garfield picked a patterned velvet suit by Gucci and teamed it up with a bright yellow shirt. Andrew wore a statement watch and black shoes to complete his LACMA Gala outfit.
Jared Leto
Image: Instagram
Versatile actor Jared Leto made an eye-catchy fashion statement in a fuchsia pink Gucci suit. His pink-dyed hair matched his dramatic outfit. Jared picked black latex gloves, a pendant chain, and white shoes as his chosen accessories.
Salma Hayek
Image: Instagram
Famous Hollywood star Salma Hayek made a classy appearance at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022. She dazzled in a multi-hue mesh dress and gloves from Gucci. The ensemble featured shimmer embellishment at the shoulder straps and waist. Salma kept it super minimal on the makeup front and styled her tresses in waves.
Adrien Brody
Image: Instagram
The Academy Award-winning actor Adrien Brody made a handsome figure in an all-black tux. He completed his purple carpet look with a black tie and formal shoes.
Carey Mulligan
Image: Instagram
English actress Carey Mulligan looked pretty in an extra-sparkly Gucci dress and a matching jacket. To complement the dazzling attire, Carey kept her makeup natural and sported a classic blond blunt hairdo.
Heidi Klum
Image: Instagram
Former supermodel Heidi Klum chose a purple sequin gown from the house of Rodarte. Heidi complemented the shimmery ensemble with a red clutch and sprouted red nails.
Julia Garner
Image: Instagram
American actress Julia Garner wore a black and green velvet Gucci gown that featured artistic cutout details at the neckline. Julia elevated her dramatic look with bold lips and smoky eyes.
Elliot Page & Mae Martin
Image: Instagram
Canadian actor Elliot Page and comedian Mae Martin looked suave in complementary tuxes in black. A bow tie and formal shoes worked as an accessory to complete their event look.
Jude Law
Image: Instagram
Handsome Hollywood star Jude law made a dapper appearance at the LACMA Gala 2022. Jude picked a black turtleneck and paired it with a brown jacket and black trousers.
- bollywood wardrobeTabu, Nora Fatehi, Ajay Devgn Turn Up In Style For Drishyam 2 Promotion On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
- bollywood wardrobeKriti Sanon’s Vibrant Modern Saree Look Hints At Edgy Fashion, Pics!
- fashion7 Styling Tips To Dress Up Your Baby Girl
- fashionBlack Panther Wakanda Forever African Premiere: Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, And More Feature Modish Style
- bollywood wardrobeRaashii Khanna Giving Us Fashion Inspirations For The Wedding Season
- fashionBlack Panther Wakanda Forever European Premiere: Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright And More Flaunt Edgy Style
- bollywood wardrobePalak Muchhal And Mithoon Sharma Wedding: Sonu Nigam, Smriti Mandhana, And More Attend The Reception In Style
- bollywood wardrobeShoaib Ibrahim's Sister Saba Ibrahim Exudes Grace In Ethnic Ensemble At Her Nikah, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeJanhvi Kapoor Slays The Bodycon Outfits Style, Top 6 picks!
- bollywood wardrobePalak Muchhal Radiates In Ethnic Lehenga Ensemble At Her Mehendi Function, Pics!
- bollywood wardrobeShoaib Ibrahim's Sister Saba Ibrahim Looks Pretty In Traditional Outfit At Her Haldi Ceremony, Pics!
- women fashionEasy Styling Tips To Camouflage Love Handles