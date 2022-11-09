LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, And Others Ace Glitzy Style

Olivia Wilde Image: Instagram American star Olivia Wilde looked stunning in a purple-silver chevron print dress from the house of Gucci. The red latex gloves and matching heels added the perfect dash of bold hue to her look.

Jodie Turner-Smith Image: Instagram Jodie Turner-Smith dazzled on the purple carpet wearing a black and gold Gucci dress. The shimmery tasseled details and daring neckline appeared dramatic and eye-catchy. She wore matching hand gloves to accentuate and complete her gala attire.

Kim Kardashian Image: Instagram She is a style icon and never fails to impress with her gala looks. Kim looked stunning in an all-black sculptural Balenciaga gown. The reality TV mogul complemented her dark hue outfit with ice-blond hair and glossy makeup.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Image: Instagram Singer Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford twinned in Gucci sleepwear that included classic Gucci pajamas, a quilt, and an eye mask. The couple featured a super casual, laidback look on the purple carpet.

Kendall Jenner Image: Instagram Supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner opted for a sassy black and silver gown by designer Burc Akyol. Her sheer gown featured fabric detailing at the top and waist. Kendall kept it super chic with glossy makeup and wavy locks.

Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre Elba Image: Instagram Actor Idris Elba looked dapper in a classic black tux by Gucci. His wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba opted for a fitted black Gucci gown with a dramatic sequin cape. Her green statement earrings appeared edgy and attractive.

Andrew Garfield Image: Instagram American actor Andrew Garfield picked a patterned velvet suit by Gucci and teamed it up with a bright yellow shirt. Andrew wore a statement watch and black shoes to complete his LACMA Gala outfit.

Jared Leto Image: Instagram Versatile actor Jared Leto made an eye-catchy fashion statement in a fuchsia pink Gucci suit. His pink-dyed hair matched his dramatic outfit. Jared picked black latex gloves, a pendant chain, and white shoes as his chosen accessories.

Salma Hayek Image: Instagram Famous Hollywood star Salma Hayek made a classy appearance at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022. She dazzled in a multi-hue mesh dress and gloves from Gucci. The ensemble featured shimmer embellishment at the shoulder straps and waist. Salma kept it super minimal on the makeup front and styled her tresses in waves.

Adrien Brody Image: Instagram The Academy Award-winning actor Adrien Brody made a handsome figure in an all-black tux. He completed his purple carpet look with a black tie and formal shoes.

Carey Mulligan Image: Instagram English actress Carey Mulligan looked pretty in an extra-sparkly Gucci dress and a matching jacket. To complement the dazzling attire, Carey kept her makeup natural and sported a classic blond blunt hairdo.

Heidi Klum Image: Instagram Former supermodel Heidi Klum chose a purple sequin gown from the house of Rodarte. Heidi complemented the shimmery ensemble with a red clutch and sprouted red nails.

Julia Garner Image: Instagram American actress Julia Garner wore a black and green velvet Gucci gown that featured artistic cutout details at the neckline. Julia elevated her dramatic look with bold lips and smoky eyes.

Elliot Page & Mae Martin Image: Instagram Canadian actor Elliot Page and comedian Mae Martin looked suave in complementary tuxes in black. A bow tie and formal shoes worked as an accessory to complete their event look.