MET Gala 2022- Some Of The Most Iconic Outfits From Fashion’s Biggest Night Fashion Trends Aparnna Hajirnis

The MET Gala, which happens on the first Monday in May is back with a bang. The event which takes place at Metropolitan Museum Of Art sets the internet in a tizzy, with celebrities and other internet sensations walking the ramp with larger than fashion outfits. The Met Gala is always an event to remember and every year has a theme which the invitees have to abide to.

Vogue Editor -In-Chief Anna Wintour, decides the theme and puts together an event that has people talking for the rest of the year. This year's theme was An Anthology Of Fashion: The Gilded Age. The Gilded Age is a time period in American history which saw a lot of industrial development and migration in the city of New York. It is also the time period which took place after the American Civil War ended and before the World War 1 started. The theme was to pay a homage to the city of New York which has always been a melting pot of cultures and is regarded as one of the fashion meccas in the world.

The MET Gala is also well-known for creating some of the best looks in fashion and attires put together. Anna Wintour, who was interviewed at the Gala, said that she would start working on next year's event from Monday itself. We have put together some of the looks that set the red carpet scorching hot than what it already was.

1) Alicia Keys

Singer Alicia Keys who's sung the infamous song 'The Empire State Of Mind' and 'Streets Of New York' stuck to the theme of paying homage to the city of New York. She wore a shimmering black- and -silver Ralph Lauren gown with a silhouette that had the entire New York skyline imprinted on its cape.

2) Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker who inspired an entire generation of women to take up writing and fashion as serious careers, turned heads by her big red -carpet arrival at the MET Gala 2022. A veteran at the MET Gala, Sarah Jessica Parker, honored a black designer. Her lovely ensemble complete with a head piece was put together by designer Christopher John Rogers. Her checkered top and ball skirt combo was inspired by one of Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley's designs, a Black designer during the Gilded Age. The bardot top had long sleeves with bows and front buttons in a fitted bodice, while her maxi skirt had a long train. SJP completed her look with Fred Leighton earrings and shoes from her eponymous brand.

3) Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens decided to put her bold foot forward by wearing a black sheer dress. She proved yet again that the almost-naked trend is here to stay. She wore a black sheer dress resembling a ball gown designed by Jeremy Scott. It had a high neckline and puffy sleeves, a trend we now know is coming back. It was a complete lace and embroidery look that would set any man's thoughts running wild.

4) Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is the most googled celebrity in the world and the internet's biggest sensation since the 2000s. Her sense of style and fashion has always been over the top and she always ensures that her red carpet looks become bigger than the event itself. This isn't her first time at the MET Gala, but we know for a fact that this outfit of Kim K's will be talked about in the years to come. Kim K wore the replica of the same Jean Louis golden dress that the late and legendary actress Marilyn Monroe wore at John F Kennedy's birthday. These two divas have now worn the same dress 60 years apart. The dress is reportedly worth 5 $ Million Dollars in which she sang the infamous song ' Happy Birthday, Mr President'.

5) Riz Ahmed

While most of the celebrities and the invitees wore heavy jewellery and attention to detail outfits, Pakistani-British actor Riz Ahmed paid tribute to 'The Gilded Age' in perhaps in the most political way if there could ever be. Fashion and politics are now synonymous, and our boy Riz knows it all too well. He arrived wearing a silk shirt paired with an undershirt and topped it with a Cartier necklace. He spoke to the media how his attire paid a homage to the immigrants who arrived looking for work during 'The Gilded Age'.

6) Lizzo

Golden embellishments were clearly a flavour of the Gilded Age as well as the MET Gala 2022. A lot of celebrities turned up at the event looking like true visions of gold. Lizzo, who is the face of plus size women and influencers all across the globe wore a Thom Browne hand embroidered, black and golden golden coat over a black gown. She accessorized the look with a rare golden flute costing $ 55,000 dollars and a golden choker by designer Lorraine West. It is said that her dress took over 22,000 hours to be made. Lizzo surely knows how to make a bang at the red carpet.

7) Hillary Rodham Clinton

Our politicians can have a sense of style and fashion. As we have mentioned earlier fashion and politics, go hand-in-hand. One of the biggest names in world politics and ex-Presidential election nominee, ex -secretary of state, Hillary Rodham Clinton walked the red carpet at the MET Gala. HRC wore a custom-made Joseph Altuzarra off-shoulder gown in maroon which had the names of 60 names embroidered on it. These names were of the women who inspire Hillary Rodham Clinton and these included that of Hillary's own mother and Rosa Parks. Way to make a powerful statement in style.

8) Anna Wintour

The woman who puts together the guest list and the theme of this very event every year, was clearly planning to put together a look for herself that spells style and fashion meant for the Gilded Age. Anna Wintour, Editor-In-Chief at Vogue wore a Chanel haute couture dress by Virginie Viard for the red carpet at MET Gala 2022, but she added a personal touch to her ensemble as she chose to adorn a tiara which we hear is a family heirloom.

9) La La Anthony

What is MET Gala if not for some over-the-top outrageous fashion! Every year we witness few celebrities who wear ensembles that brings down the entire internet. This time one of the outfits that caught our eye and probably other people's too was by television presenter and reality star La La Anthony. She stunned onlookers as she arrived at the red carpet wearing a burgundy thigh-high slit two piece ensemble designed by LaQuan Smith and paired it with intricate jewellery and a stunning headpiece. This looks definitely makes to the Hall Of Fame of most daring outfits to have ever been worn at the MET Gala.

10) Ariana DeBose

Moschino was clearly the hot favourite at the red carpet today as several celebs wore Moschino. Another celeb and outfit that caught our fancy was West Side Story actress Ariana Debose's outfit. Ariana wore a black and gold dress and paired it with black opera gloves and jewellery that accentuated her gown's swirling motif.

11) Blake Lively

You may have thought we have missed the most talked about look on the internet, didn't you? Well, we didn't. Actress Blake Lively managed to pull off a Serena Van Der Woolson at the MET Gala 2022. The co-chair with her husband Ryan Reynolds, Blake stunned every cameraman, other celebs and millions of fans watching the red carpet live. She wore a stunning Atelier Versace strapless gown. Her neckline was plunging, there were multicoloured embellishments all over her dress, but wait. Blake's assistants joined her pn the red carpet and unfolded her gown. They unwrapped a bow to reveal an opulent aqua blue and rose-gold coloured skirt, creating another layer of her train that very well went far and wide on the staircase.

12) Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid, model and internet sensation has always been vocal about several social and political issues. Gigi, also a MET Gala veteran wore a Atelier Versace custom puffer coat worn over a latex corset catsuit, inspired by the coats from the late 1800s and a reminder of the Dolman silhouette for a new age of glamour.

13) Emily Ratajowski

Another daring and bold ensemble look to be sported at the MET Gala 2022 was by model Emily Ratajowski. Emily, also chose to wear a Versace, but here's the difference. She wore a vintage Versace, which was worn by model Yasmeen Ghauri back in 1992 on the Versace runway. The ensemble features lot of colours, cut outs, skin-baring, and beaded bodice folded carefully into high-low skirt. Emily completed her look with a top bun to show off her neckline.

14) Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz made their first red-carpet appearance as husband and wife. Perhaps, this one will be one of many as Brooklyn's iconic parents 'Posh and Becks', who have given us fashion goals since forever. Keeping in mind the theme of the MET Gala, Brooklyn and Nicola look adorable and their outfits matched each others'. Dressed in Valentino, Brooklyn wore a classic monochrome suit. Nicola, also wearing Versace, rocked a fuschia pink low-neck, off-shoulder outfit.

15) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

When the them is Anthology Of Fashion and The Guilded Age, we would understand how 'The Queen Of North' would want to nail the look. The Game Of Thrones actress, Sophie Turner who is expecting her second child with husband Joe Jonas arrived at the red carpet of the Met Gala, wore a floor-length black gown with embellishments and black platform sandals, which we understand are due to the fact that she's heavily pregnant. Joe Jonas, wore a black and white, which matched his wife's attire.