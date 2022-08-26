Kylie Jenner’s Everyday Makeup Guide Takes Just 10 Minutes Make Up Tips oi-Trupti Palav

Kylie Jenner is one pretty reality TV star who has over a million followers and counting. She may have achieved fame in a short span (all thanks to her big sis Kim Kardashian) but today she has a separate fan base. Kylie's social media posts and videos are the most viewed and especially loved by young girls who admire her dreamy lifestyle and glam looks!

Want to look like Kylie but not sure how to pull off her stunning makeup? Think it will take hours to do chic makeup like hers?

Image: Instagram

Well, the good news is, Kylie assures, it just takes 10 minutes for her to do her everyday makeup. And she has shared the same with all her fans and followers!

Follow these steps to ace the everyday makeup like Ms.Jenner:

Step 1 - Use Primer & Foundation

It's a no-brainer that Kylie uses all the beauty essentials from kylie Cosmetics, but you can go for makeup products as per your preference.

Kylie starts her makeup by applying a cream primer all over her face with her fingers. She also advises using a blunt brush to apply liquid foundation over her face, which includes eyebrows and eyelids too. Once the foundation is set, she uses a beauty blender to even out the foundation and makes sure there are no streaks visible from the brush.

Step 2 - Concealer is a Must

Kylie is known for her natural and flawless beauty but swears by a concealer to hide pimples, marks, and dark patches. She applies pale liquid concealer under her eyes, nose, chin, and forehead. She blends the concealer into the foundation with a beauty blender. It helps add a flawless look to her face.

Step 3 - Natural Brows

Kylie likes to add a "more natural" look to her brows using a brow pen. She goes for a simple brow rule of - "lining underneath and getting that shape", and extending them out to be a little longer at the end."

She feels that doing up the eyebrows is super important as it helps frame your face. After she lines her brows, she uses a brow brush to brush the brow hairs. After that, she uses an angled brush to fill the brows with soft brown brow powder. Last but not the least, she applies a concealer stick under her brows and blends it well to form a sharp line.

Step 4 - Eyes

For easy and everyday makeup, the diva advises a bronze palette. She claims you can never go wrong with warm brown colors. She first adds a medium brown color into the crease and blends it well (out and down) across her eyelid. She then uses a soft tan color in the middle of her lid to create a "faux cut-crease" look. She finishes her eye makeup by adding a darkish brown color to the crease one last time. For something add-on, she adds a shimmer on the lid!

For eyeliner, she draws a triangle off the side of her eyes to form a cat-eye, fills it in, and draws a top line. She evens out the eyes with a soft contour powder. And for a lower lash line, she adds a beige color and applies mascara thereafter (well, the regular way).

Step 5 - Blush for Cheeks

Kylie uses a pinkish blush on her cheeks and uses Kylighters (from her makeup range) for her cheekbones, nose, and cupid's bow.

Image: Instagram

Step 6 - Lips

Kylie confesses that she simply can't live without lipstick. That's her favorite makeup product. For lips, Kylie ensures to create an outline with a dark nude lipliner first and then fill it in with a pencil or lipstick. She loves to do an ombre lip for most of her everyday makeup look.

Step 7 - Set it Right!

Once you are satisfied with the makeup, simply use a setting spray across your face. And you are good to go!

Bonus - Kylie's Quick Makeup Mantra

Just stick to concealer, blush, and brows. Do the lips with your favorite shade and you are done!

