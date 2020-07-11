Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Anushka Sharma, Sania Mirza, Kourtney Kardashian And More Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

The past week on Instagram proves that a lot can happen in just a week. In all honesty, this is one of the most happening weeks we have seen in a few weeks, beauty-wise. Anushka Sharma's Vogue India cover shoot was the highlight of this week for us. With the beach and shore theme, Anushka Sharma with minimal make-up, wet flowing hair and some amazing beach-wear was breathtaking on the cover. Another major highlight of this week was Kim Kardashian's hair change. The red-head version of the sassy Kardashian with natural roots gave major hair colour vibes.

An unusual sight was Sania Mirza stretching on her yoga mat with a sheet mask on her face. Well, while this was an ad for the sheet mask, this post did combine two of the most important things to do in the tough quarantine times- workout and moisturising the skin. As for Kylie Jenner, like many times before, she posted her recently-done nail art which turns out to be this colourful swirl of different shapes on each finger. Kylie's nail arts have always been fascinating and this particular one proves that there are no rules when it comes to make-up. It can be whatever you want it to be.

Another Kardashian that stole the show last week was Kourtney Kardashian who featured on the July/August 2020 cover photo of Vogue Arabia. The netted-top, blunt bob and bold violet eyeshadow made up for a cover that nothing short of sensual and powerful. Showcasing the power of glam bronzed make-up, Manushi Chillar shared a picture of herself in a nude look highlighted by sharp contouring and highlighter.

On the hair front, Sonarika Bhadoria got creative with her long braid embellishing it with real flowers. Dil Bechara actress, Sanjana Sanghi was shot with an ethnic white suit and a soft make-up was so vintage and ethereal that you would be immediately drawn to it.