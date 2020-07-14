What Are The Best Exercises To Sleep Better? Wellness oi-Shivangi Karn

According to a study published in the journal Sleep, around 20 per cent population across the world face sleep problems such as insomnia, sleep deprivation or short sleep problems. [1] Exercises cause a lot of impact on sleeping habits. Not only do they help with weight loss, but also regulates the circadian rhythm that regulates your sleep-wake cycle and helps you sleep well.

Several factors are responsible for sleep problems such as financial crisis or relationship problems. Take a look at the exercises which may help you sleep better or get quality sleep.

1. Aerobics

Aerobics, also known as cardio exercises are physical activities that raise the heartbeat. It includes running, walking, swimming or cycling. Aerobic exercises raise the temperature of the body. After 30-90 minutes, the body starts cooling itself and this decline in body temperature signals the body that its sleep time, thus promoting sleepiness. [2]

2. Deep Breathing exercises

Deep breathing exercises (DBE) slow down the heart rate and normalise the breathing rhythm. It also helps lower the stress and tensions of the day. DBE shuts out distractions and helps a person focus on breathing. This calms and relaxes the body and mind, thus helps to sleep faster. It is suggested to perform DBE for 10-15 minutes, at least two hours before sleep.

3. Strength exercises

Strength exercises such as crunches, leg presses and curls can also be great exercises to promote quality sleep. A study shows that doing strength training exercises daily in the morning helps a person sleep better at night. These exercises help in increasing muscle strength. Strengthening of the muscles helps us to deal better with daily workloads. It also helps in the stimulation of several hormones that help with sleep improvement. [3]

4. Yoga

Sleep problems are common among older adults. A study shows that daily yoga helps improve sleep quality by reducing the fall asleep time at night, decreasing the episodes of sleep disturbance and also by helping a person wake up energetic in the morning. [4]

Things To Avoid Before Bedtime

Avoid doing the aforementioned exercises just before going to bed. It should be carried out at least two hours before bedtime. Doing them every morning is considered the best option. [5]

Avoid smoking, alcohol consumption or drinking coffee/tea at least 4-6 hours before going to sleep.

Avoid taking heavy meals.

Avoid spicy foods.

Avoid sleeping with lights switched on.

Avoid sleeping in too hot or cold temperature.

To Conclude:

Many theories, hypothesis and pivot studies have interlinked sleep and exercise. However, the specific physiological factors that connect the two of them are still not defined by researchers. Exercise helps with glucose breakdown, hormone stimulation, metabolism, immune function, cognitive performance and many more. When many of the body parts function well, it affects the circadian cycle that promotes sleep.