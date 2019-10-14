Health And Wellness Tips For College Students Wellness oi-Neha Ghosh

Amidst all the burden of college projects, daily stressful activities and financial commitments, the health and well-being of youngsters often take a back seat. Therefore, on this World Students' Day (15 October) we will share some health and wellness tips for college students.

College life is the time when students most often tend to miss their food due to the pressure of academic assignments. Healthy habits which include physical activity and eating nutritious foods go for a toss.

Here are some health and wellness tips to ensure that you stay fit and healthy.

1. Have breakfast

Start your day by having a healthy breakfast as it is the most important meal of the day. After you get up in the morning, your body needs food for energy to get you going throughout the day [1] . So make sure that you start your day with a healthy and balanced breakfast.

2. Stick to your schedule

The hectic class hours will make it difficult for you to stick to your normal schedule. Keep a diary which has all your daily activities written so that you can plan your daily routine accordingly.

3. Don't skip meals

With back-to-back classes and running to the library for studying, you might miss your meals and this might be harmful to the body because the body may go into starvation mode and your metabolism will slow down. To avoid this, grab foods that you can eat on the run and you'll have the energy to keep going.

4. Stay active

Indulge in some physical activity like walking, running, swimming or cycling. These exercises have numerous health benefits including boosting up your brain that further helps in releasing feel-good chemicals, thus fighting stress and depression [2] .

5. Don't study on your bed

Studying on your bed can make you fall asleep easily. Keep your study area separate from your sleep space to prevent you from falling asleep easily. In addition to that, studying on your bed without proper back support can give you bad posture and lead to back ache.

6. Avoid studying all night

Many students feel studying all night will make them do well in their exams, but this actually harms your body. Not getting adequate sleep at night will impair your ability to do well in exams, regardless of how much you have studied [3] . So, make sure that you at least get some sleep at night the day before your exams.

7. Avoid drinking coffee before bed

Drinking coffee or eating junk food before bedtime can throw your body's internal clock off balance. So try limiting your caffeine or junk food consumption a few hours before going to bed [4] .

8. Drink moderately

When you are in college, it is definite that you will socialize and party with friends. During this time, consuming alcoholic drinks in excess can cause hangover and have a negative impact on the body. So drink in moderation.

9. Take vitamin supplements

Sometimes, it becomes difficult to get the important nutrients you need from your diet. In order to prevent the deficiency of nutrients, you can take multi-vitamin supplements so that your body can get enough amount of nutrients to stay healthy and help keep diseases at bay.

Note: Consult a doctor before taking any vitamin supplements.

10. Eat healthy snacks

Don't stock up your drawers with unhealthy snacks such as chips, frozen fruit bars, pastries and other bakery items. Instead replace them with healthy snacks like mixed nuts, sliced apples with peanut butter, mixed berries, etc.

